Interleukin Inhibitors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The global interleukin inhibitors market is expected to grow from $17.73 billion in 2020 to $19.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.



The interleukin inhibitors market consists of the sales of interleukin inhibitors such as interleukin -1, interleukin -5, interleukin -6, interleukin -17, interleukin 23, by companies that manufacture them. These interleukin inhibitors are used for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and inflammatory bowel disease



The interleukins inhibitors market covered in this report is segmented by type into IL-17, IL-23, IL-1, IL-5, IL-6, others. It is also segmented by application into psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease, others and by application into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



High costs associated with biological therapy are hampering the interleukin inhibitors market.Biologic treatment that has revolutionized the care of psoriasis patients is expensive than the other treatments.



The total annual cost ranged from $2,077 to US $13,132 for psoriasis and from $10,924 to $17,050 for psoriatic arthritis, per patient.As of 2020, biologics treatment cost was around $10,000 to $30,000 per year.



The higher price of biologics and low healthcare expenditure in developing countries is, therefore, likely to hinder the market growth.



An increase in the number of investigational drugs for inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis, arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease will drive the interleukin inhibitors market.Inhibitors of interleukin decrease the actions of the inflammatory cytokines, stimulate innate immune responses preventing damage to the host, and maintain normal tissue homeostasis.



There are 48 molecules under investigation for the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.Among these, 20 molecules are in Phase III clinical trials.



These growing numbers of pipeline drugs will drive the interleukin inhibitor market upon approval.



Patent expiry of biologic drugs is opening opportunities for biosimilar drugs, which are a cheap alternative.Major companies in the interleukins sector are focusing on developing biosimilars for interleukin inhibitors.



For instance, biosimilars for IL inhibitors such as canakinumab (Ilaris), ustekinumab (Stelara), tocilizumab (Actemra), and secukinumab (Cosentyx) among others are in development by Mabpharm, NeuClone Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gedeon Richter, and Bio-Thera Solutions, respectively.Despite the clinical benefits associated with the use of biologics in psoriasis and other autoimmune diseases, many patients are not treated with biologic therapy, and access to treatment may be limited for several reasons including higher treatment costs.



This factor coupled with rapid advances in biotechnology and analytical sciences, which ensure comparability of biosimilars to biologic drugs, drive the trend for biosimilars.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

