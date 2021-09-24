Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market by Application, Platform, Product and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market by Application (Jammers, Missile Defence, Counter Countermeasure), Platform (Military Aircraft, Military Helicopters, Unmanned Systems), Product, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 11.6 billion in 2021 to USD 14.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% in terms of value during the forecasted period. The major growth drivers for this market include rising global concerns, increasing technologies supporting avionics to integrate the countermeasure systems in aircraft and focus on increasing the fleet size.

The military aircraft segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

The growth in the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market is expected to drive the growth of the three platforms proportionately. The requirement of military aircraft in battlefield for surveillance and threat detection capabilities, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the Self-Protection EW Suite segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on operations, Self-Protection EW Suite segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The requirement of electronic suites helps in protecting the aircraft by shielding and reducing human loss and increasing capabilities, and investments in R&D towards these systems are helping the growth of market for Airborne Countermeasure Systems.

Based on application, the Counter Countermeasure Systems equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Growing demand for counter countermeasure systems due to their high demand for antijamming and deception techniques in countermeasure applications are projected to increase the growth of the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market.

The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share of the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market in 2021

The North American region is estimated to lead the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market in the forecast period. The growth of the North America Airborne Countermeasure Systems market is primarily driven by increasing focus on increasing investments in Airborne Countermeasure Systems technologies by countries in this region.

In addition, factors including increasing geopolitical tensions and increased defense-related expenditure are expected to drive the demand for Airborne Countermeasure Systems market in the region. Well-established and prominent manufacturers of Airborne Countermeasure Systems systems in this region include Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Acquisition of Unmanned Systems Because of Rising Transnational and Regional Insecurity

5.2.1.2 Upgrading Existing Fighter Jets and Procurement of Advanced Fighter and Transport Aircraft

5.2.1.3 Increasing Need for Missile Detection Systems

5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Military Helicopters

5.2.1.5 Electronic Warfare Capabilities Deployed on Unmanned Systems

5.2.1.6 Growing Popularity of Modern Warfare Methods

5.2.1.7 Technological Advancements in Airborne Warfare Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Over Possibility of Errors in Complex Combat Situations

5.2.2.2 Regulatory Constraints in Transfer of Technology

5.2.2.3 Lack of Accuracy and Operational Complexities in Airborne Countermeasure

5.2.2.4 Lack of Standards and Protocols for Use of AI in Military Applications

5.2.2.5 Lack of Infrastructure for Advanced Communication Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Enhanced System Reliability and Efficiency of TWT-based Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Deployment

5.2.4.2 Inability to Address Multiple/Diverse Threats

5.2.4.3 Sensitive Nature of Military Data

5.2.4.4 Minimizing Weight and Size of Devices while Maintaining Advanced Features

5.2.4.5 Complexity in Designs

5.3 Ranges and Scenarios

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Airborne Countermeasure Systems Manufacturers

5.6 Average Selling Price Analysis, 2020

5.7 Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market Ecosystem

5.7.1 Prominent Companies

5.7.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.7.3 End-users

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Dual Color Missile Approach Warning System (DCMAWS) for Fighter Aircraft

5.8.2 Next-Generation Jammers (NGJ)

5.8.3 AI Across Battlefield

5.9 Use Case Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis of Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Trade Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Software-Defined Airborne Countermeasure System

6.2.2 Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR)

6.2.3 Lidar Technology

6.2.4 Adaptive Radar Countermeasures (ARC) Technology

6.2.5 Next-Generation Sensor Systems

6.2.6 Electronic Counter Countermeasure Systems

6.2.6.1 ECM Detection and Radiation Homing Weapons

6.2.6.2 Frequency Hopping Spread-Spectrum (FHSS)

6.2.6.3 Pulse Compression

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

6.4.1 AI and Cognitive Applications

6.4.2 Machine Learning

6.4.3 Deep Learning

6.4.4 Big Data

6.5 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Jammers

7.2.1 Increasing Use of Jammers in Interfering with Enemy Radiofrequency

7.2.2 Radar Jammers

7.2.2.1 Emission of Radiofrequency Waves and False Waves to Distract Enemies

7.2.2.2 Electronic Jammers

7.2.2.2.1 Increased Adoption of Electronic Warfare Technologies and Integrating with Jamming Systems

7.2.2.2.2 Barrage Jammers

7.2.2.2.3 Sweep Jammers

7.2.2.2.4 Spot Jammers

7.2.2.2.5 Pulse Jammers

7.2.2.2.6 Digital Radiofrequency Memory (DRFM) Jammers

7.2.2.3 Mechanical Jammers

7.2.2.3.1 Protecting the Aircraft from Emerging Missile Threats Through Decoy Systems

7.2.2.3.2 Corner Reflectors

7.2.2.3.3 Decoys

7.2.2.3.3.1 Towed Decoys

7.2.2.3.3.2 Active Decoys

7.2.2.3.3.3 Drone Decoys

7.2.2.3.3.4 Flare Dispensers

7.2.2.3.3.5 Chaff Dispensers

7.2.3 Communication Jammers

7.2.3.1 Use of Electromagnetic Energy in Preventing Radio Communications

7.2.4 Remote-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIED) Jammers

7.2.4.1 Countering Wireless Command IEDs Through Jamming to Protect Civilians and Military Personnel

7.3 Self-Protection EW Suite

7.3.1 Increasing Performance of Electronic Systems Influenced by Electronic Countermeasure Systems

7.4 Infrared Countermeasure Systems

7.4.1 Protection of Aircraft from Heat-Seeking Ground to Air Missiles

7.4.2 Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM)

7.4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Optronic Countermeasure

7.4.3 Common Infrared Countermeasures (CIRCM)

7.4.3.1 Employing Both Threat Tracking and Defensive Measure Capabilities Against Missiles

7.5 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Systems

7.5.1 Preventing Military Friendly Fire Incidents and Aiding in Detecting Potential Adversary Incursions

7.6 Missile Approach Warning Systems (MWS)

7.6.1 Adoption of Advanced Electronics Aiding in Threat Detection and Tracking Capabilities

7.6.2 IR Missile Warning Systems

7.6.2.1 Increasing Use of IR Sensors in Missile Warning Systems

7.6.3 Pulse-Doppler Missile Warning Systems

7.6.3.1 Identification of Approaching Missiles

7.6.4 Ultraviolet Missile Warning Systems

7.6.4.1 High Probability of Warning in High Clutter Background Environments.

7.7 Laser Warning Systems (LWS)

7.7.1 Detection of Threats Against Laser-Guided Missiles

7.8 Radar Warning Receivers (RWR)

7.8.1 Alerting Pilots Regarding Hostile Radar Activity

7.9 Electronic Counter Countermeasure Systems

7.9.1 Adoption of Anti-Jamming Techniques to Counter the Countermeasures

8 Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market, by Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Military Aircraft

8.2.1 Fighter Aircraft

8.2.1.1 Fighter Aircraft Use Various Countermeasure Systems Like Radar to Navigate, Acquire Targets, and Engage Them

8.2.2 Transport Aircraft

8.2.2.1 Transport Aircraft are Fitted with Modern Countermeasure Systems to Enhance Situational Awareness

8.2.3 Trainer Aircraft

8.2.3.1 Trainer Aircraft are Fitted with Missile Warning Systems to Offer Student Pilots Hands-On Experience

8.2.4 Special Mission Aircraft

8.2.4.1 Increasing Need to Detect Cross-Border Infiltrations to Drive Demand

8.3 Military Helicopters

8.3.1 Military Helicopters Locate and Track Friendly & Enemy Forces by Carrying Out Air-To-Air & Air-To-Ground Surveillance

8.4 Unmanned Systems

8.4.1 Small UAVs

8.4.1.1 Small UAVs Offer Anti-Jamming Capabilities in Areas That May be Hardly Approachable by Humans

8.4.2 Tactical UAVs

8.4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Unmanned Battlefield Surveillance Systems to Drive Demand

8.4.3 Strategic UAVs

8.4.3.1 Strategic UAVs are Versatile as They Offer Mine Detection and Combat Capabilities

8.4.3.2 Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) UAVs

8.4.3.3 High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) UAVs

8.4.4 Special Purpose UAVs

8.4.4.1 Special Purpose UAVs Perform Multiple Missions Like Reconnaissance, Operations, and Battle Damage Assessment

8.4.5 Aerostats

8.4.5.1 Need for Surveillance to Monitor Border Disputes and Drug Trafficking to Drive Demand

9 Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Jamming

9.2.1 Increased Adoption of Jammers in Confounding Enemy Radar and Communication Systems

9.3 Missile Defense

9.3.1 Threat Detection Against Missile Systems

9.4 Counter Countermeasure

9.4.1 Eliminating Effects of Electronic Countermeasures

10 Regional Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2020

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.4.1 Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4.1.1 Star

11.4.1.2 Pervasive

11.4.1.3 Emerging Leader

11.4.1.4 Participant

11.4.2 Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (SME)

11.4.2.1 Progressive Companies

11.4.2.2 Responsive Companies

11.4.2.3 Starting Blocks

11.4.2.4 Dynamic Companies

11.4.2.5 Competitive Benchmarking

11.5 Competitive Scenario and Trends

11.5.1 Product Launches

11.5.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Profiles

12.2.1 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

12.2.2 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

12.2.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

12.2.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.2.5 BAE Systems PLC

12.2.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.2.8 Cobham PLC

12.2.9 Leonardo S.p.A.

12.2.10 Elbit Systems Ltd.

12.2.11 Thales Group

12.2.12 Rheinmetall AG

12.2.13 Aselsan A.S.

12.2.14 Flir Systems

12.2.15 Teledyne Technologies International Corp.

12.2.16 Hensoldt AG

12.2.17 Indra Sistemas SA

12.2.18 Safran

12.3 Other Players

12.3.1 Collins Aerospace

12.3.2 Cohort PLC

12.3.3 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

12.3.4 Terma AA

12.3.5 MAG Aerospace

12.3.6 Lacroix SA

12.3.7 Chemring Countermeasures

13 Appendix

