Immunosuppressants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The global immunosuppressants market is expected to grow from $15.04 billion in 2020 to $16.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $25.33 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.



The immunosuppressant market consists of sales of immunosuppressants or anti-rejection drugs generated by companies manufacturing immunosuppressant drugs.Immunosuppressants are medicinal substances that prevent or inhibit activity in the immune system.



Immunosuppressive drugs are mainly used in organ transplantation procedures and also in the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, and others.



The immunosuppressants market covered in this report is segmented by drug class into corticosteroids, monoclonal antibodies (MABs), calcineurin inhibitors, mTOR inhibitors, anti-proliferative agents, others. It is also segmented by indication into organ transplantation, autoimmune disorders, non-autoimmune inflammatory diseases and by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Stringent government regulations are expected to hamper the growth of the market.Regulators such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) maintain public safety for food and drugs through a stringent regulatory drug approval process.



For an immunosuppressant drug to be approved by the regulatory authorities, the sponsor must provide satisfactory evidence regarding the safety and efficacy of a drug in a patient with a defined clinical condition.Sponsors should submit to the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) any information on the immunotoxicology evaluation of drugs whenever such information becomes available, for review.



Many guidelines have also been adopted by the EU including those providing general guidance, more specific guidance on quality issues, and non-clinical and clinical aspects. Therefore, the stringent regulatory and approval process on immunosuppressant drugs are projected to hamper the overall growth of the immunosuppressants market.



In 2019, AbbVie, an American publicly-traded biopharmaceutical company, acquired Allergan for $63 billion.The transaction significantly expanded and diversified AbbVie’s revenue base and existing leadership position in immunology with humira and recently launched skyrizi and rinvoq, and hematologic oncology with imbruvica and venclexta.



Allergan provides new growth opportunities in neuroscience, with Botox therapeutics, Vraylar, and Ubrelvy and a global aesthetics business, with leading brands including Botox and Juvéderm. Allergan is an Irish-domiciled pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets brand name drugs and medical devices in the areas of medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system, and gastroenterology.



The surge in organ transplant procedures such as kidney transplant and liver transplant due to the rise in incidences of organ failure is the major factor driving the immunosuppressant market growth. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), 39,718 organ transplants were performed in 2019 in the United States, and as of March 2020, there are more than 112,000 candidates on the U.S. national transplant waiting list, waiting for an organ transplant. According to the Global Liver Institute’s 2019 report, there are 13,192 liver patients in the U.S. waiting for a lifesaving transplant. The increasing number of cases of organ transplants and organ failure incidences in patients are, therefore, expected to drive the market growth.



The phenotypic personalized medicine or PPM or a hybrid of artificial intelligence and physician intervention is a new approach to overcome the issues with immunosuppressants.For instance, Tacrolimus is the most widely used immunosuppressant for patients who are undergoing organ transplantation.



When the patient is in the hospital, Tacrolimus immunosuppressant levels must be checked regularly and changed frequently.PPM approach that is based on a computational platform is used to overcome this concern.



The inputs from the computational platform-based PPM approach includes the past response of the patient to the dose of the drug and other drugs that are being taken, and current data on liver and kidney.Using PPM, the physician can identify the optimal drug and dose combination from various possibilities.



Therefore, it is believed that artificial intelligence is leading the way to not only more personalized and effective drug dosing but also enhancing physicians’ decision-making capabilities by providing clinical data rather than predicted responses.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

