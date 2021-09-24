ArtVerse Prepares for Its Upcoming Presale on Bitrue

Singapore, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArtVerse , a blockchain-based art platform, is preparing for its presale launch on Bitrue. The platform plans to distribute ArtVerse's native token, AVT, with the event rolling out on September 27. Currently, Bitrue is hosting a warmup before the presale date, offering a giveaway of 13 billion AVT.



Users can take advantage of the 4 options available on the platform. The first giveaway involves BTR holders, whereby you will receive the airdrop according to the BTR amount you hold. To be a part of this giveaway requires you to sign up for the airdrop on the Bitrue event page.

The second giveaway requires you to share the event on social media platforms to have a chance of receiving a random amount of AVT between 1 - 100,000. Furthermore, anyone who shares it on Twitter automatically gets entered into a grand prize drawing for 1 million AVT.

The third giveaway involves you sharing the event and getting valid referrals with a chance of earning 100,000 AVT. Notably, all referrals should successfully pass KYC verification . You will receive your reward as soon as a referral passes the verification.

The last giveaway will let you earn a bonus if your referrals purchase AVT during the presale. The prize pool division will depend on how much the referrals buy and their number in total. ArtVerse will disburse all the rewards on September 30 at 1300 hours except for the third giveaway.

The AVT Token Presale

VT is an ERC-20 token behind all activities on ArtVerse, with a total supply of 21 trillion tokens. The project will be dedicating 4.2 trillion coins to the presale, available only on Bitrue. As an investor, you should be careful of any other platforms that may pose as AVT distributors.

Here is a breakdown of the rest of the tokens:

10% to the private sale

Foundation operations - 25%

Team - 20%

Community yield farming - 15%

Development costs - 10%





As per Bitrue's Twitter post on September 23, AVT yield farming has kicked off; users can stake their coins to earn passive income. It incentivizes the process by offering rewards to users who participate in the staking pools.

Users will use the token to pay for transaction fees on the ArtVerse platform, with a 5% charge on all fees. 50% will reward users who stake the coin, while the other half will assist in strengthening the platform's content creators for better art.

Lastly, the coin holders will have an added advantage of gaining governance and voting rights; they can participate in decision-making processes on the platform.

Make sure to be part of all giveaways and the upcoming presale by signing up on Bitrue. Also, do not forget to be part of ArtVerse's growing community on Twitter for more information.

About ArtVerse

ArtVerse is a decentralized art platform hoping to provide creators with the best marketplace for their art NFTs . Furthermore, it hopes to bring trust back into the art industry, considering counterfeits in the market.

The project is leveraging blockchain technology for transparent and immutable transactions on its platform. Creators have a trustworthy space to create art while having favorable circulation in the market. The lack of intermediaries eliminates additional costs associated, helping content creators to maximize their returns.

ArtVerse works on the Ethereum blockchain, a blockchain that claims a top name in the crypto industry. It offers an expansive space for value addition and cross-chain communication. Furthermore, it provides the much-needed resources for NFTs' progress. Currently, ArtVerse is making the most out of ERC-20, ERC-172, and ERC-1155 tokens for its economic structure.

ArtVerse further explores the future of data storage through technology similar to IPFS . This factor adds to the platform's security as unapproved parties cannot alter the data on its chain.

About Bitrue

Bitrue has been pivotal as far as ArtVerse and AVT are concerned, being the first exchange to list AVT and hosting the presale. Bitrue is a trusted cryptocurrency exchange that not only supports crypto trade but also offers crypto management services.

You can trade your crypto, invest through its high-interest BTR lock-ups , acquire Bitrue loans, participate in advanced trading options, to mention but a few. Moreover, it has access to lucrative cryptocurrencies in the market today that you can invest in. ArtVerse stands to benefit immensely from the exchange's liquidity and user base at large.

