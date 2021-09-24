Global Robotaxi Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robotaxi Market Research Report: Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Robotaxi Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 60% during 2021-26 due to the surging demand for e-hailing services and mounting concerns over road safety & emissions.

Robotaxis can help reduce the cost of vehicle ownership, enhance fleet management, and provide a convenient & budget mode of transportation.

Further, the rising trend of offering mobility as a service via Robotaxis shall present a sustainable revenue stream in the forecast period. In addition to this, burgeoning investments by industry leaders to enhance connectivity shall also actively drive market growth.



Impact of COVID-19

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the overall automotive market. The Global Robotaxi market also witnessed unprecedented loss amid the pandemic owing to the lockdown imposed & strict restriction on cross-border trade laid by the government. Also, the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants affected the production capacity of the market.

However, as the market resumes, the collective efforts of the government and market players are likely to boost the market growth in the coming years.



Market Segmentation

Passenger Car Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Based on the Application, the market segments into Good Transportation, Passenger Transportation, Infotainment, and Driver Assistance. In the last two years, the Passenger Transportation segment acquired the largest share in the Global Robotaxi Market as passenger cars reduce the cost of car ownership, provide a convenient mode of transportation, and lower the number of road accidents.

Autonomous passenger cars help reduce traveling costs and are much more efficient than conventional cars. Moreover, since conventional cars are the primary source of air pollution, it shall accelerate the demand for autonomous passenger taxis.



Car Segment Attained the Highest Market Share

Based on the Vehicle Type, the market bifurcates into Car and Shuttle/Van. The Car segment held the largest share in the Global Robotaxi Market in previous year.

The top market players are investing in the development of Robotaxis to promote autonomous driving and enhance connectivity & electrification in the automotive industry. Additionally, the growing trend of shared mobility is driving the growth of the market.



Further, the use of the autonomous car for delivery and courier pick-up services by small businesses could be one of the crucial factors for the growth of the Robotaxi market.



Regional Landscape

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Market

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in previous year and is likely to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period due to the rapidly expanding automotive industry and surging adoption of advanced technologies in developing countries, such as India, China, and Japan.

Further, the increasing number of road accidents and rising traffic congestions in the region are the primary factors propelling the growth of the Robotaxi market. Moreover, the mounting government initiatives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles for emission & traffic control in the Asia Pacific countries also propel the market growth.



Market Driver

Mounting Need for Traffic Control Boosting the Market Growth

Robo-taxis have numerous advantages over conventional vehicles, including better safety and reduced traffic congestion & pollution. An autonomous vehicle consists of sensors that help cars sense any obstacle in their way, thereby eliminating the probabilities of accidents.



Moreover, Robotaxis move at a controlled pace; hence, they help reduce fuel usage. Therefore, the rising need for traffic control shall fuel the Robotaxi market growth across the world.



Competitive Landscape

Major leading players in the global Robotaxi market are

Cruise LLC (subsidiary of General Motor Company)

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

Lyft Inc.

Nissan Motor Corporation

Tesla

Uber Technologies

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Group

WAYMO LLC (subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Preface



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Robotaxi Market



5. Global Robotaxi Market Trends & Insights



6. Global Robotaxi Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Challenges

6.3. Impact Analysis



7. Global Robotaxi Market Hotspots & Opportunities



8. Global Robotaxi Market Regulations & Policy



9. Global Robotaxi Market Outlook, 2016- 2026F

9.1. Market Size & Analysis

9.2. Market Share & Analysis



10. North America Robotaxi Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

10.1. Market Size & Analysis

10.2. Market Share & Analysis

10.3. The US Robotaxi Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

10.4. Canada Robotaxi Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

10.5. Mexico Robotaxi Market Outlook, 2016-2026F



11. South America Robotaxi Market Outlook, 2016-2026F



12. Europe Robotaxi Market Outlook, 2016-2026F



13. Middle East & Africa Robotaxi Market Outlook, 2016-2026F



14. Asia Pacific Robotaxi Market Outlook, 2016-2026F



15. Key Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth



16. Competition Outlook

16.1. Competition Matrix

16.2. Company Profiles

