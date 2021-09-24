New York, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151681/?utm_source=GNW





The global neutropenia biologic drug treatment market is expected to grow from $11.55 billion in 2020 to $12.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $14.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.



The neutropenia biologic drug treatment market consists of sales of biologics used for the treatment of neutropenia and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce biologics for neutropenia treatment.Neutropenia is a clinical condition characterized by a decrease in neutrophil count in the blood, resulting in a higher risk of developing serious infections.



A neutrophil is a type of white blood cell, which helps in fighting infections.The major causes of neutropenia include cancer chemotherapy, infections, bone marrow disorders, autoimmune disorders, and the use of specific drugs.



The market consists of revenue generated by the company’s manufacturing the neutropenia biologic drugs by the sales of these products.



The neutropenia biologic drug treatment market covered in this report is segmented by drug type into filgrastim, pegfilgrastim, lenograstim, lipegfilgrastim, sargramostim. It is also segmented by treatment type into antibiotic drugs, granulocyte-colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), antifungal drugs, others and by distribution channel into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The introduction of biosimilars as a result of patent expiry is expected to hamper the growth of the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market.Biosimilar is a therapeutic agent, which has high similarity with the original biological product in action but is available at a lower cost than the cost of the original product.



Biosimilars are mostly priced at 70% of the branded drug price and are likely to replace expensive branded drugs.For instance, Novartis AG launched a biosimilar drug, Zarxio, which has substituted Amgen’s branded biologic drug, Neupogen.



These less expensive alternatives increase competition in the biologics market putting downward pressure on pricing and market value growth.



In February 2018, Partner Therapeutics, a Boston-based cancer company, acquired Leukine (Sargramostim) from Sanofi for $60 million.Leukine is the only FDA-approved recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) and it is indicated for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) in older adults both in allogeneic and autologous bone marrow transplantation.



This acquisition provides a commercial business to Partner Therapeutics and also to make it a core component of the immune-oncology segment. Sanofi S.A. is a French multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Paris.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the neutropenia biologic drugs market.Due to a growing cancer incidence and an increase in the number of people opting for chemotherapy, there has been an increasing incidence in the number of people suffering from neutropenia.



According to a 2019 study by Cancer.net, around 50% of the people with cancer who are undergoing chemotherapy have some level of neutropenia. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market over the forthcoming years.



Companies in the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market are increasingly investing in developing novel drug delivery systems to improve the therapeutic response of the drug and increase its efficacy.Novel drug delivery systems allow the delivery of a very high dose of drugs directly into the neutrophils, while the systemic dose remains low, thus disallowing side-effects.



For instance, in August 2020, Asalyxa Bio announced its formation and seed funding to accelerate ASX-100 into first-in-human trials in 2021. ASX-100 is a novel spherical particle that releases a safe and effective anti-inflammatory agent, salicylic acid, directly to over-reactive immune cells, and is used for treating severe neutrophil-mediated disease.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

