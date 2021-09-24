Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Report 2021: Increasing Millennial Inclination for Vegan Food Along with the Adoption of Low-Calorie Food Options

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Analysis, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Plant Based Food & Beverages market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-26F

The growth of the market is attributed to rising lactose intolerance populace worldwide, increasing millennial inclination for vegan food along with the adoption of low-calorie food options among people due to hectic lifestyle.

Moreover, the mounting launch of various plant-based beverages along with rapid urbanization and escalating health concern propelling the demand for animal-based diets are the factors fueling the demand for plant-based food and beverages in the forthcoming years.

Lactose Intolerance Acquired the Majority Market Share

Based on Functionality, Lactose Intolerance acquired the majority market share in 2020. This is due to a significant rise in lactose intolerance population especially among Asian, South American, and African persons.

However, Lactose tolerance is also widespread in Northern European countries such as Sweden and Finland, with tolerance levels of 74% and 82%. Hence, this is projected to augment the demand for Plant Based Food & Beverages globally in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

Key players with a considerable market share include

  • The Whitewave Foods Company
  • Blue Diamond Growers
  • Pacific Foods Oregon
  • Hain Celestial
  • Califa Farms
  • Want Want China Holdings Limited
  • Sunopta
  • Kikkoman
  • The Coca Cola Company
  • Ripple Foods
  • Pureharvest
  • Wildwood Organic

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1. Product Definition
1.2. Research Process
1.3. Assumptions
1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market

4. Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Outlook, 2016-2026F
4.1. Market Size & Analysis
4.2. Market Share & Analysis

5. North America Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Outlook, 2016-2026F
5.1. Market Size & Analysis
5.2. Market Share & Analysis

6. South America Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Outlook, 2016-2026F
6.1. Market Size & Analysis
6.2. Market Share & Analysis

7. Europe Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Outlook, 2016-2026F
7.1. Market Size & Analysis
7.2. Market Share & Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Outlook, 2016-2026F
8.1. Market Size & Analysis
8.2. Market Share & Analysis

9. Asia-Pacific Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Outlook, 2016-2026F
9.1. Market Size & Analysis
9.2. Market Share & Analysis

10. Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Analysis Dynamics
10.1. Growth Drivers
10.2. Challenges
10.3. Impact Analysis

11. Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Analysis Trends & Insights

12. Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Intellectual Property Rights Analysis

13. Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Analysis Hotspots & Opportunities

14. Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Analysis Regulations
14.1. FDA Regulations
14.2. European Regulations
14.3. Others

15. Competitive Benchmarking

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6a59it

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Food and Beverage
                            
                            
                                Low Calorie Food
                            
                            
                                Plant Based
                            
                            
                                Plant Based Food
                            
                            
                                Vegan Food
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data