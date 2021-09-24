United States Biobanks Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Biobanks Market, By Type (Population Based Biobanks v/s Disease Oriented Biobanks), By Ownership, By Product, By Specimen Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States biobanks market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Growing need to store and preserve the biological samples such as nucleic acids, tissues, blood which are in demand for research activities for advancements in biomedical research and identify disease-relevant biomarkers.

The rise in the number of research activities is considered the major driver for the forecast period. An increase in investments and funding made by the leading authorities and market players to advance the sectors such as regenerative medicine, cell & gene therapy, stem cell therapeutics is promoting the scope of research activities which in turn is accelerating the market growth.

The surge in the adoption of cord blood banking techniques by healthcare facilities offers several benefits such as more people can receive stem cells than received through the bone marrow and this process is less complicated and painful for the donor which in turn is fostering the growth of the biobanks market.

Biobanks play a significant role to maintain and update the age demographic databases. The rising demand for personalized medicine as it is considered more effective and provides better results is contributing to the surge in the biobanks market growth.

United States biobanks market is segmented into type, ownership, product, specimen type, application, end user, regional distribution, and company. Based on product, the market can be divided into equipment & consumables, media, software & services.

The equipment & consumables product segment is expected to hold a major market share in the forecast period. The rise in the number of biobanks is aiding to increase the capacity to store a large number of biosamples is increasing the demand for biobanking devices which in turn is accelerating the market growth.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of United States biobanks market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United States biobanks market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast United States biobanks market based on type, ownership, product, specimen type, application, end user, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the United States biobanks.

To identify drivers and challenges for United States biobanks market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States biobanks market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States biobanks market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United States biobanks market.

The major players operating in the United States biobanks market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hamilton Company

Brooks Automation, Inc.

VWR Corporation, LLC

Promega Corporation

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

RUCDR Infinite Biologics

LabVantage Solutions Inc.

US Biolab Corporation, Inc.

ProteoGenex, Inc.

Cureline, Inc.

Bay Biosciences LLC

Geneticist Inc

BioLifeSolutions Inc.

All of Us- Biobank

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

United States Biobanks Market, By Type:

Population Based Biobanks

Disease Oriented Biobanks

United States Biobanks Market, By Ownership:

National/regional agency

Non-profit Organization

Universities

Private Organization

United States Biobanks Market, By Product:

Equipment & Consumables

Media

Software & Services

United States Biobanks Market, By Specimen Type:

Blood Products

Solid Tissue

Cell Lines

Nucleic Acid

Others

United States Biobanks Market, By Application:

Therapeutic

Research

United States Biobanks Market, By End User:

Academic Institutes

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Others

United States Biobanks Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North East

