Creation and IEC Electronics Corp. Announce Extension of Tender Offer

NEWARK, N.Y. and BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) (“IEC”) and Creation Technologies Inc. (“Creation”) today jointly announced that CTI Acquisition Corp. (“Merger Sub”), an entity controlled by Creation, had extended the offering period of the previously commenced cash tender offer by Merger Sub to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of IEC to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 30, 2021, unless further extended. The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at the end of the day, at midnight, New York City time, on September 23, 2021.



As contemplated by the terms of the merger agreement, Creation has extended the offering period because less than two-thirds of IEC’s shares have been tendered. Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer, has advised Creation that, as of 6:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 23, 2021, 6,406,629 shares of common stock of IEC, representing approximately 60.0% of the issued and outstanding IEC shares, were tendered pursuant to the tender offer. Stockholders who have already tendered their shares of common stock of IEC do not have to re-tender their shares or take any other actions as a result of the extension of the expiration of the tender offer.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. is the Information Agent for the tender offer and any questions or requests for the Offer to Purchase and related materials with respect to the tender offer may be directed to them by telephone, toll-free, at (800) 848-2998, if a stockholder, or by calling (212) 269-5550, if a bank or broker.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services (“EMS”) to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, and aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2015, AS9100D, ISO 13485 and is Nadcap accredited. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com.

About Creation Technologies

Creation provides total product lifecycle solutions including turnkey design, rapid prototyping, manufacturing and fulfillment to its customers around the world. Since 1991, Creation has been focused on making it easy for OEMs to ‘say yes’ to their customers. The company of approximately 3,100 people operates ten manufacturing locations, two design centers and a rapid prototyping center in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and China. Its OEM customers are in the Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Tech Industrials markets. Additional information about Creation can be found on its web site at www.creationtech.com.

