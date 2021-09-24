Cara Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs), today announced that Derek Chalmers, Ph.D., D.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 3.20 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the News & Investors section of the Company's website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com . An archived webcast recording will be available on the Cara website for approximately 30 days.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, or KORs. Cara is developing a novel and proprietary class of product candidates, led by KORSUVA™ (CR845/difelikefalin), a first-in-class KOR agonist that targets the body’s peripheral nervous system, as well as certain immune cells. KORSUVA Injection was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD-aP ) in adults undergoing hemodialysis on August 23, 2021. Oral KORSUVA has completed Phase 2 trials for the treatment of pruritus in patients with CKD and atopic dermatitis and is currently in Phase 2 trials in primary biliary cholangitis and notalgia paresthetica patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus.

