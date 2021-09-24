New York, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "TNF Alpha Inhibitors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151677/?utm_source=GNW





The global TNF alpha inhibitors market is expected to grow from $38.85 billion in 2020 to $40.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $45.74 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.



The TNF alpha inhibitors market consists of sales of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-?) inhibitors by entities that manufacture TNF alpha inhibitors.TNF alpha inhibitors are a group of medicines that conquer the body’s natural response to TNF, a protein produced by white blood cells, involved in early inflammatory events.



These are important treatments in the number of inflammatory conditions including spondylarthritis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).



The TNF alpha inhibitors market covered in this report is segmented by drug into remicade (infliximab), enbrel (etanercept), humira (adalimumab), cimzia (certolizumab pegol), simponi (golimumab). It is also segmented by route of administration into oral, subcutaneous, intravenous, others and by disease type into inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis (UC), rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The adverse side effects of TNF alpha inhibitors on patients are expected to limit the growth of the TNF alpha inhibitors market.The multiple adverse effects of TNF alpha inhibition identified by clinical trials and post-marketing surveillance include injection site reactions, neutropenia, infusion reactions, and infections.



According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), TNA alpha inhibitors can cause serious infections in people with weaker immune systems or low resistance levels. The infections can be bacterial, mycobacterial, fungal, and viral leading to various diseases such as tuberculosis, histoplasmosis, candidiasis, blastomycosis, and hepatitis B. These side effects force patients to prefer alternatives such as non-TNF biologics, which hampers the growth of the market.



In May 2020, AbbVie Inc, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, completed the acquisition of Allergan plc for an amount of $63 billion.The acquisition is expected to expand and diversify AbbVie Inc’s revenue base and its existing immunology portfolio.



Allergan plc is an Ireland-based pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing and marketing drugs and medical devices in the areas of the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics, and gastroenterology.



The growing prevalence of inflammatory diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis is a key factor driving the growth of the TNF alpha inhibitors market.Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF alpha) inhibitors are commonly used in gastroenterology, dermatology and rheumatology for the treatment of various immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.



Globally, the prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is about 0.5-24.5 cases for ulcerative colitis per 100,000 person-years and 0.1-16 cases for Crohn’s disease per 100,000 person-years, and overall, IBD prevalence is 396 cases per 100,000 people each year. Thus, the increasing number of cases of inflammatory diseases increases the demand for TNF alpha inhibitors contributing to the growth of the market.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

