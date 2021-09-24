North America OTT TV and Movies Market Report 2021: AVOD Revenues will Triple to $33 Billion / SVOD will Remain the Main Revenue Source, Supplying $54 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North American OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $94 billion in 2026; nearly twice as much as the $49 billion in 2020. The US - the world's most mature market - will increase by $42 billion to $88 billion. Canada will double to $5.4 billion.

SVOD and AVOD revenues will each increase by $22 billion between 2020 and 2026. AVOD revenues will triple to $33 billion. SVOD will remain the main revenue source, supplying $54 billion by 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

The report comes in three parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 30-page PDF document.

Outlook: Subscriber forecasts and bullet points for Canada and the US in a visually-appealing nine-page PDF document;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2026 by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform

Companies Mentioned

AT&T Now

All Access

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

CBS

CBS All Access

CraveTV

Disney+

Fibe Alt TV

HBO Now/WarnerMedia;

Hulu

Illico

Live

Netflix

Peacock

Showtime

Sling TV

Starz

Xfinity Instant TV

YouTube TV

