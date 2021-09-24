U.S. Closed-Loop Prepaid Cards Market Report 2021: In-Store Gift Card Loads Forecast for Slow Return, with Digital and Virtual Card Continuing Market Share Gains

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "18th Annual U.S. Closed-Loop Prepaid Cards Market Forecasts, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of the growth and development of the prepaid cards industry through 2025, examining loads, growth potential, and market dynamics in the United States across all closed-loop prepaid card segments.

The forecast report identifies key segments that will continue to decline over the next few years as well as those that should see growth. The economy, regulation, consumer behavior, and the COVID-19 pandemic will all influence which segments grow and which decline.

Highlights of the report include:

Closed-loop prepaid card loads and forecast into 2025 by segment.

Closed-loop prepaid card market share into 2025.

Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on prepaid card market segments.

Data from this report show closed-loop prepaid card market share by segment:

The pandemic has affected closed-loop card loads differently by segment. Digital and virtual gift cards are forecasted to continue growth amid a booming e-commerce market. As the pandemic subsides and in-store foot traffic returns, in-store gift card loads will slowly come back, however, the consumer trend towards digital channels will remain, resulting in digital and virtual cards winning market share over time.

Companies and other organizations mentioned in the report include:

America Movil

EIA

IBTTA

MBTA

SNAP

T-Mobile

Tracfone

U.S. Census

WIC

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. The Publisher's Closed-Loop Prepaid Forecast 2014-2025

4. Closed Loop Trend Analysis

5. Business Time and Expense Category

6. Campus Category

7. Digital Content Category

8. In-Store Gift Card Category

9. Government Category

10. Petroleum Category

11. Utilities Category

12. Telecoms - Prepaid Mobile Minutes

13. Conclusion



