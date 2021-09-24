Global SVOD Platform Markets Report 2021-2026 Featuring Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Peacock and Paramount+/ViacomCBS

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SVOD Platform Forecasts 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Based on December 2020 results, the publisher expects that the number of subscribers to Disney+ (294 million) will overtake the Netflix total (286 million) in 2026. However, Disney+ will only have more subs than Netflix in one country - India - 98 million Disney+ Hotstar subscribers versus 13 million for Netflix.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "Disney+ Hotstar will roll out to 13 Asian countries by 2026. These countries will supply 108 million (37%) of the global Disney+ subscriber total, but only $2.62 billion (13%) of the platform's revenues by 2026. Hotstar subscribers pay less than a third of the monthly subscription fee of their US counterpart."

Global revenues for Disney+ will be $20.76 billion by 2026 - half of Netflix's $39.52 billion.

Key Topics Covered:

The report comprises three parts:

26-page PDF containing profiles of the global SVOD platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Peacock and Paramount+/ViacomCBS.

Outlook: 7-page PowerPoint presentation by platform by global and country level for subscribers and revenues

Excel workbook for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max; providing subscriber and revenue forecasts for every year for each of 138 countries from 2010 to 2026

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Discovery+

Disney+

HBO Max

Netflix

Paramount+/ViacomCBS

Peacock

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8mz56