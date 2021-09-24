New York, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Research Antibodies and Reagents Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151674/?utm_source=GNW

, Lonza Group AG, Abcam plc, GenScript Biotech Corporation, and Bio-Techne Corporation.



The global research antibodies and reagents market is expected to decline from $11.79 billion in 2020 to $11.57 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $14.59 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The research antibodies and reagents market consist of sales of research antibodies, reagents and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce research antibodies and reagents to diagnose and treat different diseases.The revenue generated by the market includes the sales of research antibodies in the form of primary and secondary antibodies extracted from sources such as mouse, rabbit and others, and reagents like stains & dyes, media & serum, fixatives, buffers, probe, solvents, enzymes and others.



The companies involved in the research antibodies and reagents market are primarily engaged in developing antibodies and reagents for the application of proteomics, genomics, drug discovery and development by the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, academic & research institutes and contract research organizations.



The research antibodies and reagents market covered in this market is segmented by technology into western blot, immunofluorescence, immunohistochemistry, flow cytometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), multiplex immunosorbent assay, immunoprecipitation, others, by application into proteomics, drug discovery & development, genomics, and by end-user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations (CROS).



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Reproducibility issues of antibodies and reagents is expected to hamper the growth of the research antibodies and reagents market.Reproducibility is the ability of an experiment or calculation to be duplicated by other researchers working independently.



The prevalence of irreproducible preclinical research exceeded 50%, resulting in approximately $28 billion spent on preclinical research every year.Among the irreproducible research, the largest fraction of about 36% is assigned to biological reagents, which amounts to $10 billion annually.



This huge research wastage expenses are due to insufficiently validated antibodies and irreproducible reagents that are not appropriate for the target proteins. Thus, reproducibility issues of antibodies and reagents are expected to restrain the market growth.



In 2019, LifeSpan BioSciences Inc, a US-based global molecular pathology company, acquired Everest Biotech Ltd for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to strengthen LifeSpan Biosciences’ position in the research reagent market and will broaden the product portfolio over 500,000 monoclonal and polyclonal primary antibodies to include virtually every protein in the proteome.



Everest Biotech is a UK-based anti-peptide and antigen affinity purified goat polyclonal antibodies manufacturer, which was established in 2000.



Increasing investment in medical and health research and development (R&D) is predicted to contribute to the growth of the research antibodies and reagents market.In the field of life science research, antibodies and reagents are essential components for the investigation of biological processes or causes of diseases through careful experimentation, observation, laboratory work, analysis, and testing.



According to the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s (AAAS) statistics published in December 2019, the total investment in medical and health research in the US grew by 6.4%. The health industry invested $129.5 billion (66.7%), followed by federal agencies investments of $43 billion (22.2%), and $21.7 billion (11.2%) invested by foundations, state & local governments, academic research institutions, and voluntary health associations. Thus, increasing investment in healthcare research and development will increase the utilization of research antibodies and reagents.



Technological advancements in the area of purification of antibodies and reagents show opportunities for the growth of the research antibodies and reagents market during the forecast period.Irreproducible antibodies and reagents are a major challenge for the industry as this will affect the outcome of the research.



In 2019, Genscript announced the launch of an AmMag technology, which is a semi-automatic purification instrument that accelerates the purification process from days to hours. The AmMag SA was developed under the license agreement with Amgen.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151674/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________