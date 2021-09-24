Global Venture Capital Investment Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Venture Capital Investment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global venture capital investment market reached a value of US$ 197.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Venture capital investment is a subset of private equity (PE) wherein venture capitalists provide capital to startups for expanding their businesses. These capitalists get ownership stake, become an integral part of the decision-making process in the company, and offer technical and managerial expertise, network access and other support for making the startup business successful. Venture capital investment is gaining popularity as it provides above-average returns to investors and helps in spurring advancements. Countries with favorable regulatory frameworks, as well as industries with a higher level of innovation, have witnessed substantial growth in venture capital investment activities in recent years.

Global Venture Capital Investment Market Trends and Drivers

At present, the market is experiencing growth on account of the growing number of startups, in confluence with the increasing investments from mutual funds and banking institutions in venture capital. Apart from this, the expanding investment activities in diverse industry verticals, such as healthcare, biotechnology, agriculture, and media and entertainment, are also strengthening market growth. Furthermore, venture capitalists are utilizing algorithms and machine learning (MI) for identifying startups with a higher growth potential to make better investment decisions. However, the market growth is significantly impacted by the global spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of a number of countries. Therefore, various organizations and their operational activities have come to a sudden halt. In view of this, venture capitalists are modifying their plans to survive the rapidly changing market conditions. The industry is anticipated to grow again once normalcy is regained.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global venture capital investment market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on sector, fund size and funding type.



Breakup by Sector

Software

Pharma and Biotech

Media and Entertainment

Medical Devices and Equipment

Medical Services and Systems

IT Hardware

IT services and Telecommunication

Consumer Goods and Recreation

Energy

Others

Breakup by Fund Size:

Under $50 M

$50 M to $100 M

$100 M to $250 M

$250 M to $500 M

$500 M to $1 B

Above $1 B

Breakup by Funding Type

First-Time Venture Funding

Follow-on Venture Funding

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark, Bessemer Venture Partners, First Round Capital LLC, Founders Fund LLC, Ggv Management L.L.C., Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital Operations LLC and Union Square Ventures LLC.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global venture capital investment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global venture capital investment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sector?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fund size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the funding type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global venture capital investment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Venture Capital Investment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Sector

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Pharma and Biotech

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Media and Entertainment

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Medical Devices and Equipment

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Medical Services and Systems

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 IT Hardware

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 IT Services and Telecommunication

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Consumer Goods and Recreation

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast

6.9 Energy

6.9.1 Market Trends

6.9.2 Market Forecast

6.10 Others

6.10.1 Market Trends

6.10.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Fund Size

7.1 Under $50 M

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 $50 M to $100 M

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 $100 M to $250 M

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 $250 M to $500 M

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 $500 M to $1 B

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Above $1 B

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Funding Type

8.1 First Time Venture Funding

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Follow-on Venture Funding

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.1.3 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.2.3 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.3.3 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.4.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Accel

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Andreessen Horowitz

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Benchmark

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Bessemer Venture Partners

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 First Round Capital LLC

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Founders Fund LLC

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Ggv Management L.L.C.

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 Index Ventures

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Sequoia Capital Operations LLC

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Union Square Ventures LLC

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

