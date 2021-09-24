Global Microscopy Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Application Areas of Microscopy Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microscopy Market by Product (Microscopes, Software, Accessories), Type (Optical Microscope (Stereo, Digital), Electron Microscope (SEM, TEM), AFM, STM), Application (Semiconductor, Life Science), End User (Industrial, Research) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microscopy market is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion in 2026 from USD 6.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven largely by factors such as favorable funding scenarios for R&D in microscopy, technological advancements in microscopes, and a rising focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine. However, the high cost of advanced microscopes is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

By product, the software segment is expected to witness above-average growth in the microscopy market during the forecast period.

Software is expected to show the highest growth in the forecast period. The introduction of novel image acquisition software for microscopes is the recent trend in the microscopy market. Increasing research in life sciences and other application areas have resulted in the generation of a large amount of data, mainly due to advances in image quality. Present software can no longer handle these images, which indicates the potential opportunities offered in the area of software development. Recent key microscopy software launches include ZEISS ZEN Connect, Zeiss ZEN Core, ZEISS ZEN Intelleis software, and arivis Vision4D and patent-pending arivis inViewR.

By type, the optical microscopes accounted for the largest share of the microscopy market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global microscopy market is segmented into optical microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, and other microscopes. In 2020, optical microscopes accounted for the largest share of the microscopy market, primarily due to the increasing applications of digital and confocal microscopes in the materials science, semiconductor, and life science industries and the increased focus on developing advanced digital microscopes. However, the electron microscopes segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing life science and materials science research activities and the emergence of correlative light and electron microscopy are expected to drive the demand for electron microscopes in the coming years.

By application, the semiconductor applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the microscopy market during the forecast period.

Based on applications, the microscopy market is segmented into semiconductors, life science, materials science, and other applications. In 2020, semiconductor applications accounted for the largest share of the microscopy market.

Microscopy is extensively used in the semiconductor industry for R&D, quality control, monitoring, process development, and failure analysis. This factor, along with the growing demand for miniature transistor chips, nanoelectronics, quantum dots, and optoelectronics, drives the demand for microscopes in the semiconductor industry. However, the materials science applications segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period. In recent years, research in materials science has increased significantly. This is expected to drive the adoption of microscopes as they are used in the structural and chemical analysis of materials, including polymers, metals, alloys, ceramics, and biomaterials.

By end-user, the industries settings segment is growing at the highest rate.

Based on end users, the microscopy market is segmented into industries, academic & research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, the industries segment accounted for the largest share of the microscopy market. It is also the fastest-growing segment. Light and electron microscopes are widely used in industries for identification and particle analysis, material characterization, process control, quality control, and failure analysis, which is a major factor driving market growth.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The microscopy market is divided into four major regions - Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, closely followed by Europe. Factors such as the significant R&D budgets, availability of advanced microscopy systems offered by market leaders, high and growing focus on nanotechnology, and the presence of a large number of major research institutes and universities in the region are driving the growth of the microscopy market in North America.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising R&D funding for microscopy, increasing application of correlative microscopy in life sciences and nanotechnology research, the establishment of collaboration centers for microscopy research, and the low material cost and the availability of low-cost skilled labor for OEMs in these countries are the major factors supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific microscopy market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Microscopy Market Overview

4.2 Microscopy Market, by Product, 2021

4.3 Microscopy Market, by Type, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.4 Microscopy Market, by Application, 2020

4.5 Asia-Pacific Microscopy Market, by End-user

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Favorable Funding Scenario for R&D in Microscopy

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Microscopes

5.2.1.3 Increased Focus on Nanotechnology and Regenerative Medicine

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Microscopes and Software Subscriptions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Increasing Application Areas of Microscopy

5.2.3.3 Integration of Microscopy with Spectroscopy

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.2.4.2 Availability of Open-Source Microscopy Software

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 Japan

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.4 Safety Regulations for Electron Microscopes (Virginia, Us)

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem Coverage: Parent Market

5.7 Trade and Tariff Analysis

5.7.1 Trade Analysis for Electron Microscopes

5.7.2 Tariff Analysis for Electron Microscopes

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Pricing Trend Analysis

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 COVID-19 Impact on the Microscopy Market

6 Microscopy Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Microscopes

6.2.1 Availability of Technologically Advanced Microscopes - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Introduction of Novel Image Acquisition Software for Microscopes to Drive Market Growth

6.4 Accessories

6.4.1 High Demand for Objective Microscope Lenses in Life Science Research to Drive Growth in this Market Segment

7 Microscopy Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Optical Microscopes

7.2.1 Confocal Microscopes

7.2.1.1 Advanced Features of Confocal Microscopes Have Resulted in Their Increased Adoption in Biomedical and Materials Science Research

7.2.2 Stereo Microscopes

7.2.2.1 Stereo Microscopes are Portable, Easy to Use, and Fairly Inexpensive

7.2.3 Digital Microscopes

7.2.3.1 Digital Microscopes Overcome the Limitations of Conventional Optical Microscopes

7.2.4 Compound Microscopes

7.2.4.1 Compound Microscopes are Widely Used in Academic & Research Institutes

7.2.5 Other Optical Microscopes

7.3 Electron Microscopes

7.3.1 Scanning Electron Microscopes

7.3.1.1 Sems Can Provide Magnification of Up to 100,000X - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

7.3.2 Transmission Electron Microscopes

7.3.2.1 These Microscopes are Mainly Used to Study the Ultrastructure of Components

7.4 Scanning Probe Microscopes

7.4.1 Atomic Force Microscopes

7.4.1.1 Significant Use of Atomic Force Microscopes in Nanotechnology Research to Drive Market Growth

7.4.2 Scanning Tunneling Microscopes

7.4.2.1 Scanning Tunneling Microscopes are Mainly Used for Topological Studies

7.4.3 Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopes

7.4.3.1 Nsoms are Used in Precision Laser Machining & Nanometer-Scale Optical Lithography

7.5 Other Microscopes

8 Microscopy Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Semiconductor Applications

8.2.1 Microscopy is Used Extensively in the Semiconductor Industry for R&D, Qc, Monitoring, and Process Development - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

8.3 Life Science Applications

8.3.1 Growing R&D and Rising Government Funding for Research to Support Market Growth

8.4 Materials Science Applications

8.4.1 Increasing Focus on Research in Materials Science to Drive the Adoption of Microscopes

8.5 Other Applications

9 Microscopy Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industries

9.2.1 Technological Innovations to Fuel the Adoption of Microscopes in this End-User Segment

9.3 Academic & Research Institutes

9.3.1 Increasing R&D Activities to Drive the Adoption of Microscopes Among Academic & Research Institutes

9.4 Other End-users

10 Microscopy Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.3 Key Player Strategies

11.4 Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.6 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.6.1 Stars

11.6.2 Pervasive Players

11.6.3 Emerging Leaders

11.6.4 Participants

11.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Emerging Companies/SMEs/Start-Ups

11.7.1 Progressive Companies

11.7.2 Starting Blocks

11.7.3 Responsive Companies

11.7.4 Dynamic Companies

11.8 Competitive Benchmarking

11.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.1.2 Carl Zeiss AG (Zeiss Group)

12.1.3 Danaher Corporation

12.1.4 Nikon Corporation

12.1.5 Bruker Corporation

12.1.6 Olympus Corporation

12.1.7 Oxford Instruments

12.1.8 Jeol

12.1.9 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

12.1.10 Semilab

12.1.11 Accu-Scope

12.1.12 Meiji Techno Co.

12.1.13 Motic Group

12.1.14 Helmut Hund

12.1.15 Labomed

12.2 Other Companies

12.2.1 Keyence Corporation

12.2.2 Optika Microscopes

12.2.3 Horiba

12.2.4 Vision Engineering

12.2.5 Witec

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wf0r3m