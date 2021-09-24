Insights on the Robot Operating System Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ABB, Cyberbotics and Microsoft Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robot Operating System Market Research Report by Industry, by Robot Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Robot Operating System Market size was estimated at USD 599.48 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 655.12 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.62% to reach USD 1,040.21 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Robot Operating System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Industry, the Robot Operating System Market was studied across Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Metal and Machinery, and Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals.

Based on Application, the Robot Operating System Market was studied across Co-Packing & End of Line Packaging, Computer Numerical Control Machine Tending, Metal Stamping & Press Trending, Pick and Place, Plastic Injection & Blow Molding, Printed Circuit Board Handling and Information Communication and Technology, and Testing & Quality Inspection.

Based on Robot Type, the Robot Operating System Market was studied across Articulated Robots, Cartesian Robots, Collaborative Robots, Parallel Robots, and SCARA Robots.

Based on Region, the Robot Operating System Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Robot Operating System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Robot Operating System Market, including ABB Ltd, Acutronic Robotics, Clearpath Robotics, Inc, Cyberbotics Ltd., DENSO Corporation, FANUC, Husarion Inc, iRobot Corporation, KUKA AG, Microsoft Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rethink Robotics GmbH, Stanley Innovation, Universal Robots, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Robot Operating System Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Robot Operating System Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Robot Operating System Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Robot Operating System Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Robot Operating System Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Robot Operating System Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Robot Operating System Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing implementation of collaborative modular robots

5.1.1.2. Rising r&d funds for industry automation

5.1.1.3. Increasing participation of SMEs in developing countries

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Complex design of modular robots and controlling electronics

5.1.2.2. High installation cost of low-volume production applications

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing demand for the robotics-as-a-service model

5.1.3.2. Growing adoption of low-cost industrial robots

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Requirement of advanced robotics applications to meet consumer expectations

5.1.4.2. Safety needs while handling industrial-grade operations

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Robot Operating System Market, by Industry

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Electrical & Electronics

6.4. Food & Beverages

6.5. Healthcare

6.6. Metal and Machinery

6.7. Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals



7. Robot Operating System Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Co-Packing & End of Line Packaging

7.3. Computer Numerical Control Machine Tending

7.4. Metal Stamping & Press Trending

7.5. Pick and Place

7.6. Plastic Injection & Blow Molding

7.7. Printed Circuit Board Handling and Information Communication and Technology

7.8. Testing & Quality Inspection



8. Robot Operating System Market, by Robot Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Articulated Robots

8.3. Cartesian Robots

8.4. Collaborative Robots

8.5. Parallel Robots

8.6. SCARA Robots



9. Americas Robot Operating System Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Robot Operating System Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Robot Operating System Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. ABB Ltd

13.2. Acutronic Robotics

13.3. Clearpath Robotics, Inc

13.4. Cyberbotics Ltd.

13.5. DENSO Corporation

13.6. FANUC

13.7. Husarion Inc

13.8. iRobot Corporation

13.9. KUKA AG

13.10. Microsoft Corporation

13.11. Omron Corporation

13.12. Rethink Robotics GmbH

13.13. Stanley Innovation

13.14. Universal Robots

13.15. Yaskawa Electric Corporation



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skyo1j