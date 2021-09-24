New York, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Implantable Biomaterials Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151662/?utm_source=GNW





The global implantable biomaterials market is expected to grow from $103.9 billion in 2020 to $114.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $161.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.



The implantable biomaterials market consists of sales of implantable biomaterials and related services. A biomaterial is a natural or synthetic material that is used in medical applications to support, enhance, or replace the damaged tissue or a biological structure.



The implantable biomaterials market covered in this report is segmented by material into metallic, ceramic, polymers, natural and by application into dental, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, orthopedic, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Limitations of biomaterial-based products is a major challenge for the implantable biomaterials market.For instance, metal biomaterials can corrode due to chemical reactions within the body such as enzymes and acids or it can also cause some metal ion toxicity in the body.



Polymer biomaterial implants have intensive interaction with the body and can lead to wear and tear and can absorb the important nutrients and water from the blood.Some biomaterial implants can also minimize bone ingrowth or sometimes, implants can loosen over time and become dislodged.



These reactions that biomaterials have with the body restrain their use thereby negatively impacting the implantable biomaterials market’s growth.



In August 2019, Linden, a US-based healthcare private equity firm, acquired Collagen Matrix Inc for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to be an operating partner-driven strategy and highlights their ongoing focus on medical products, and contract and private label manufacturing in dental and orthopedic sectors.



Collagen Matrix is a collagen-based medical developer and manufacturer of orthopedic biomaterials.



The allocation of funds by government organizations in the development of new biomaterials contributed to the implantable biomaterials market’s growth.For instance, in March 2018, Drexel University granted USD 200,000 to the National Science Foundation for research on biomaterial-mediated control over macrophage behaviour that affects biomaterial vascularization.



The support from government organizations in the development of new biomaterials will drive the implantable biomaterials market.



Major companies in the implantable biomaterials market are implementing 3D printing of biomaterials in manufacturing.For instance, Evonik is producing 3D printable biomaterials for medical technology that are used for manufacturing medical implants with permanent body contact and temporary body contactline of bioresorbable filaments and powders.



Implants with permanent body contact are based on Vestakeep Peek, and with temporary body contact are based on Resomer.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

