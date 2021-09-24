WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

| Source: WisdomTree Investments, Inc. WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

TickerFund NameEx-dateRecord DatePayable DateOrdinary IncomeShort Term Capital GainsLong Term Capital GainsTotal Rate Per Share
AGGYWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.08500$0.00000$0.00000$0.08500
AGZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.06000$0.00000$0.00000$0.06000
CXSEWisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.14000$0.00000$0.00000$0.14000
DDLSWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.40000$0.00000$0.00000$0.40000
DDWMWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.48000$0.00000$0.00000$0.48000
DEMWisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.99000$0.00000$0.00000$0.99000
DESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.09000$0.00000$0.00000$0.09000
DEWWisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.55000$0.00000$0.00000$0.55000
DFEWisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.43500$0.00000$0.00000$0.43500
DFJWisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.02500$0.00000$0.00000$0.02500
DGREWisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.29000$0.00000$0.00000$0.29000
DGRSWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.10000$0.00000$0.00000$0.10000
DGRWWisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.15000$0.00000$0.00000$0.15000
DGSWisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.65000$0.00000$0.00000$0.65000
DHSWisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.26000$0.00000$0.00000$0.26000
DIMWisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.85000$0.00000$0.00000$0.85000
DLNWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.28500$0.00000$0.00000$0.28500
DLSWisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.49000$0.00000$0.00000$0.49000
DNLWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.24000$0.00000$0.00000$0.24000
DOLWisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.49000$0.00000$0.00000$0.49000
DONWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.11500$0.00000$0.00000$0.11500
DOOWisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$1.05500$0.00000$0.00000$1.05500
DRWWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.46500$0.00000$0.00000$0.46500
DTDWisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.29000$0.00000$0.00000$0.29000
DTHWisdomTree International High Dividend Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.55500$0.00000$0.00000$0.55500
DTNWisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.41500$0.00000$0.00000$0.41500
DWMWisdomTree International Equity Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.54000$0.00000$0.00000$0.54000
DWMFWisdomTree International Multifactor Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.15500$0.00000$0.00000$0.15500
DXGEWisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
DXJWisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.06500$0.00000$0.00000$0.06500
DXJSWisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.01000$0.00000$0.00000$0.01000
EESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.16000$0.00000$0.00000$0.16000
ELDWisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.12000$0.00000$0.00000$0.12000
EMCBWisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.22500$0.00000$0.00000$0.22500
EMMFWisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.39500$0.00000$0.00000$0.39500
EPIWisdomTree India Earnings Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.11000$0.00000$0.00000$0.11000
EPSWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.19000$0.00000$0.00000$0.19000
EUDGWisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.41000$0.00000$0.00000$0.41000
EUSCWisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.10000$0.00000$0.00000$0.10000
EZMWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.28500$0.00000$0.00000$0.28500
HEDJWisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.13500$0.00000$0.00000$0.13500
HYINWisdomTree Alternative Income Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.52500$0.00000$0.00000$0.52500
HYZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.07500$0.00000$0.00000$0.07500
IHDGWisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.52000$0.00000$0.00000$0.52000
IQDGWisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.45500$0.00000$0.00000$0.45500
IXSEWisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
MTGPWisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.06000$0.00000$0.00000$0.06000
NTSEWisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.30000$0.00000$0.00000$0.30000
NTSIWisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.17500$0.00000$0.00000$0.17500
NTSXWisdomTree U.S Efficient Core Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.09000$0.00000$0.00000$0.09000
QSYWisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.25000$0.00000$0.00000$0.25000
RESDWisdomTree International ESG Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.10000$0.00000$0.00000$0.10000
RESEWisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.36000$0.00000$0.00000$0.36000
RESPWisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.19000$0.00000$0.00000$0.19000
SFIGWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.05500$0.00000$0.00000$0.05500
SHAGWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.03000$0.00000$0.00000$0.03000
USFRWisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
USMFWisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.17000$0.00000$0.00000$0.17000
WFHYWisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.17500$0.00000$0.00000$0.17500
WFIGWisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.11000$0.00000$0.00000$0.11000
XSOEWisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund9/24/20219/27/20219/29/2021$0.21500$0.00000$0.00000$0.21500


About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $74.2 billion in assets under management globally.  For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty.  Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

WTPR-20210920-0140

Contact Information
Media Relations:
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com
wisdomtree@fullyvested.com