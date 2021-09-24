Retail Buyers Introduced to 100 Percent Vegan, Gluten-Free, Trans-Fat-Free Plantain Chips at ECRM “Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program”

PALM BEACH, FL, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Favourite this month took a major step toward entering the U.S. market with its 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, and trans-fat-free plantain chips that are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Retail buyers from large and small chains throughout the U.S. learned about Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips at this month’s ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program.” Buyers attending the ECRM event represented regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“Our representative met with retail buyers from many of the major outlets in the United States,” said Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite, which makes a variety of plantain chips that will soon be available in the U.S.  “We are looking forward to the feedback we get from the retail buyers.”

Paulose said Mr. Favourite has delightful flavors: Chili Garlic, Sour Cream and Onion, and, of course, regular for traditionalists.

“Everyone is concerned about their health today,” Paulose said. “Consumers, especially millennials, want healthy snacks that are good for them, which is why we developed Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips.”

Mr. Favourite only uses simple, healthy ingredients without added sugar. The main ingredient in Mr. Favourite chips is plantains, a type of banana, which are a great source of fiber, vitamins A, C, and B6, and magnesium and potassium.

Healthline.com called plantains a “hidden superfood.”

“Now, you can get this superfood as great tasting chips that are perfect for any occasion,” he added.

Paulose said Mr. Favourite chips, which are already popular in Canada, will soon be available in the U.S.

“We were able to promote our chips to large and small retail chains,” he said. “Now, we will be following up with them. We are looking forward to bringing our plantain chips to America.”

For more information, visit mrfavourite.com.

 

 

 

                Mr. Favourite plantain chips are 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, and trans fat-free. Plantains, a type of banana, are believed to have originated from Southeast Asia, although other sources place them in eastern Africa as early as 3000 BCs.


                
            
            

                Mr. Favourite has taken plantains and created chips for every occasion. The chips are great if you are craving a snack that is crunchy and savory,
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
