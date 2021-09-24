VCSEL Market to Grow USD 4.86 Billion by 2025 at 17.1% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global VCSEL Market information by Type, Material, End-User and Region – forecast to 2027” the market was valued at USD 1.65 Billion in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 4.86 Billion by the 2025 at a CAGR of 17.1%.

VCSEL Market Scope:

Adoption of 3D Sensing to Drive Market Demand

Rise of 3D sensing applications in smartphones can drive demand for VCSELs. Cameras with the capability of scanning objects in 3D have become a ubiquitous feature in latest phones. Cameras are paired with the appropriate software for sensing textures, lights, and movements with high precision. 3D applications extended to augmented reality (AR), modeling, and 3D object recognition can bode well for the market.

Dominant Key Players on VCSEL Market Covered Are:

II-VI Inc.

Finisar Corporation

NeoPhotonics Corporation

Necsel Laser

Vixar Inc

Broadcom Inc.

Lumentum Holdings

Vertilas GmbH

AMS Technologies AG

TT Electronics PLC

Coherent Inc.

Philips GmbH Photonics

Newport Corporation

Santec Corporation

IQE PLC

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Investments in Telecom Sector to Favor Market Growth

Applications in data communication owing to demand for high-speed data transmissions can drive the VCSEL market. VCSELs can increase bandwidth capacity with high energy efficiency. This can assist network providers in transferring data over long distances. Investments in 5G infrastructure as well as tests for 5G networks in U.S., China, Germany, Italy, and Spain can augur favorably for the market.

Huge Demand for Sensors to Boost VCSEL Market

Huge demand for laser and reflective sensors can drive the global VCSEL market. The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has led to heavy demand for wearables. Recently, Mitocon Biomed has launched a portable oximeter, OxySat, for monitoring blood oxygen levels of patients with mild to low symptoms of the virus. Investments in healthcare and consumer electronics sectors can drive demand for VCSELs.

Limitations of Data Transmission to Impede Market Growth

The drawback of signal attenuation in multimode fiber cables can hamper demand of VCSELs. Attenuation is high in data transfer over long distances resulting in signal losses. Large frequency chirp and modulation performance are other factors that can limit market growth.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

Multi-mode VCSELs to Gain Market Share owing to 3D Sensing

By type, the VCSEL market has been divided into single-mode and multi-mode. The multi-mode segment is expected to take the lead owing to VCSEL’s providing miniature packaging, fast pulse rise times, and high efficiency. The need for power-efficient VCSELs with a narrow spectrum and spectral shift with temperature can drive segment growth.

GaAs Material to Garner Maximum Demand

By material, the VCSEL market has been segmented into gallium nitride (GaN), gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), and others. The GaAs material is expected to gain a huge market share owing to demand in smartphones and consumer devices. Innovations in AR/VR can boost market growth.

Automotive to be Biggest Market End-user

By end-user, the VCSEL market is segmented into IT & telecom, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, military, and others. The automotive industry will lead in market demand owing to use of VCSELs in infotainment systems and driver monitoring systems. Inclination towards autonomous vehicles and LiDAR can bode well for the market. Recently, the VCSEL line beam transmitter module by FocusFlux containing optical beam shaping technology suited for automotive applications was launched.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Dominate VCSEL Market by 2023

APAC is estimated to display a strong growth rate owing to adoption of RF amplifiers with high data transmission rate and high frequency. Applications in IT & telecom and energy & power sectors can bolster market demand significantly. China, South Korea, and Japan are prime contributors of the region. Investments in autonomous vehicles, LiDAR, and electric vehicles can offer new avenues of growth to the VCSEL market.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the VCSEL market owing to restrictions factories and shutdown of facilities. Low spending power of customers has had a trickledown effect on companies in the marketspace causing loss of jobs and contracts. Increasing demand for data communication can lead to investments in infrastructure and supporting devices and provide a boom for the industry post-pandemic.

Industry Update

Trumpf Photonic Components has launched a new range of VCSELs. It can function as a link for in tandem with transimpedance amplifier to lower device failure rates and enable cost savings for data centers.

