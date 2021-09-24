Blavity Inc. Announces Unprecedented Success and the Expansion of the Blavity Culture Network with Three New Publishing Partners

Blavity Culture Network has increased advertising revenue by 559% in 2020 and 472% in the first half of 2021, generating nearly $2 million for their minority-owned publishing partners since January 2020.



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blavity Inc ., the diversified digital media company behind AfroTech, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity News, today announced the addition of three new publishing partners: Urban Belle, Fashion Bomb Daily, and Face2Face Africa.

Founded in 2018 by Blavity Inc., Blavity Culture Network is the first, and largest exclusive portfolio of minority-owned publishers in the United States. The network delivers increased revenue to their publishers through PR support, custom content, event production, and operational excellence — empowering them with the same opportunities as general market media networks through strategic ad partnerships. In addition to Blavity Inc.’s owned and operated platforms, the network includes eight publishers including Baller Alert, Jubilee, Urban Belle, Fashion Bomb Daily, and Face2Face Africa.

“We have shattered glass ceilings and pushed forward as a company. Blavity Culture Network was created to encourage and ensure cultural diversity in media markets through minority-owned publishers,” said Morgan DeBaun, Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc. “We have grown every single year since the launch. Last year we grew 559% and in just the first half of 2021 we experienced 472% growth. In addition, we have added three new partners to the network in 2021. We are impacting the market in an unprecedented manner and will continue to break the mold, changing how the industry values properties run by and targeted towards multicultural audiences.”

Blavity Culture Network’s campaign successes include Coca Cola x Marcus Schriber (actor, Blackish), Target, Blavity News x Google, and Dyson. Blavity Culture Network’s extensive list of clients include: Airbnb, Bumble, Lyft, Nextdoor, Slack, Square, TikTok, Clorox, Johnson & Johnson, P&G, Sally Beauty, Shea Moisture, BET, Focus Features, HBO, NBC, Netflix, Paramount, Showtime, Starz, Warner Bros., Amazon, Audible, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, American Express, American Family Insurance, Bank of America, Intuit, Adidas, Banana Republic, L’oreal, Nike, Lexus, Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Toyota, Boys & Girls Club, McDonald’s, and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

For more information about Blavity Culture Network, please visit: https://blavityinc.com/bcn

ABOUT BLAVITY INC.

Blavity Inc. is a venture-funded technology and news media company, founded in 2014 around a simple idea: enable Black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, we are home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving the multifaceted lives of Black millennials & gen-z through original content, video and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 100 million millennials per month through our growing brand portfolio which includes: Blavity News, 21Ninety, AfroTech, Travel Noire, Shadow & Act, and Lunchtable.

