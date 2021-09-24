Synoptek transforms Enterprise Communications for the Global Furniture Group with Kandy’s Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Solution

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.’s (AVCtechnologies) (Nasdaq: AVCT), Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that Synoptek, a global systems integrator and managed IT services provider (MSP), has deployed the Kandy Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solution for the Global Furniture Group (Global Furniture), the fifth largest multinational manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of office furniture with a 55 year legacy and more than 8,000 employees.



Kandy enables Synoptek to offer real-time communications services including voice, video, instant messaging, presence and collaboration capabilities for large flagship enterprises. Global Furniture employs Kandy’s UCaaS platform to eliminate costly legacy PBX infrastructure to transform the customer experience, streamline its business processes, and lower the total cost of ownership across scores of locations in a multi-national network.

“Kandy’s UCaaS solution is a great addition to our portfolio, providing us with a proven hosted product that immediately expands our business services offerings,” said Tim Britt, CEO at Synoptek. “Not only does Kandy UCaaS support traditional phones and analog devices, Kandy Smart Office soft clients enable premium chat, end-user voice and video conferencing, and collaboration. Kandy allows us to be a “one-stop shop” to meet all our customers’ real-time communications needs, regardless of whether they seek solutions for office, factory, mobile, remote or hybrid work environments.”

“We have a very strong, longstanding partnership with Synoptek and are pleased that we can enable the deployment of our Kandy UCaaS services,” said Chuck Canton, President, Kandy Communications. “In today’s hybrid work environments, business users and customers want modern communications capabilities whether they are in the office, at home or on the go. Kandy can provide the same rich collaboration and communications experience from virtually anywhere.”

Key Takeaways:

Leading MSP Synoptek has deployed Kandy Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) for Global Furniture Group to transform their multi-site enterprise communications environment

has deployed Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) for to transform their multi-site enterprise communications environment Synoptek’s real-time communications platform, powered by Kandy, provides a frictionless communication experience resulting in improved performance, enhanced functionality, and lower total cost of ownership

real-time communications platform, powered by provides a frictionless communication experience resulting in improved performance, enhanced functionality, and lower total cost of ownership Kandy’s UCaaS platform and Smart Office client allows service providers such as Synoptek to deliver advanced voice, audio and video conferencing, instant messaging, presence, and collaboration capabilities delivering a common experience across desktop and mobile devices

UCaaS platform and Smart Office client allows service providers such as to deliver advanced voice, audio and video conferencing, instant messaging, presence, and collaboration capabilities delivering a common experience across desktop and mobile devices Synoptek provides end-to-end services offering better communications availability, faster incident response times, and continual service improvements to provide higher levels of customer service and satisfaction to enterprise business users

provides end-to-end services offering better communications availability, faster incident response times, and continual service improvements to provide higher levels of customer service and satisfaction to enterprise business users Kandy’s UCaaS platform and Smart Office client can be easily branded and resold in a multi-tiered model, allowing service providers and enterprises to instantly add new functionalities and applications for all users through a range of flexible subscription-based pricing options



To learn more, click Kandy Unified Communications and Collaboration services https://www.kandy.io/kandy-provides/unified-communications-service

To learn more about Synoptek Real Time Communications Services for enterprise, visit https://synoptek.com/business-process-and-software-solutions/workforce-productivity/real-time-communication-services/

About Synoptek

Synoptek is a global systems integrator and managed IT services provider. We offer comprehensive IT management and consultancy services to organizations worldwide. We work in partnership with clients of various sizes – from mid-market to Fortune 100 – while helping them strengthen their IT foundation, manage risk and compliance, and enhance competitive position. Learn more about our service offerings. For more information, visit www.synoptek.com

About Global Furniture Group

Global Furniture Group was founded in 1966 with the vision of manufacturing well-made office furniture at affordable prices. That promise continues today through a network of vertically integrated suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors who bring our products to market around the world. Global offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed and engineered to meet the changing needs of the Workplace, Education, and Healthcare markets. Our success over the past half-century owes much to our diverse team, who take pride in creating quality products and providing our clients the highest level of service. For more information, visit www.globalfurnituregroup.com

About Kandy

Kandy is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform offering proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS capabilities. Kandy enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications, providing a more engaging user experience. With Kandy, companies of all sizes and types can quickly embed real-time communications capabilities into their existing applications and business processes. For more information visit www.kandy.io

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (Nasdaq: AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. For more information, visit www.avctechnologies.com

AVCT Contact: info@avctechnologies.com



