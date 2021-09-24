Centrilogic Named One of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrilogic, a global IT transformation solutions provider, today announced it has been recognized by The Globe and Mail in the 2021 Report on Business list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Centrilogic placed No. 403 of 488 with three-year revenue growth of 67%.



Strong organic growth and expansion have enabled Centrilogic to thrive and empower new and existing customers to realize their full digital potential. The company has also made several strategic acquisitions over the last several years and broadened its services and solutions portfolio to span the stack, including multicloud management, next-gen applications, and strategic advisory services. These additions have strengthened the Centrilogic brand in key areas of technology, yielding exponential growth. With more than 50 new customer wins in the past year, Centrilogic continues to be an essential partner to its customers throughout their digital transformation journeys.

“The continued expansion across all our lines of business demonstrates the value Centrilogic provides to organizations as they work with us as their strategic partner to execute digital transformation and cloud initiatives that drive success and create true competitive advantage for their businesses,” said Robert Offley, President and CEO of Centrilogic. “We are honored and proud to be included on The Globe and Mail’s list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies among this group of innovative organizations.”

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

“As we look toward the future, Canada’s Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals.”

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Centrilogic

Centrilogic is a global provider of IT transformation solutions that empower organizations to realize their digital potential. Armed with capabilities that span the stack – from multicloud management to next-gen applications and strategic services – Centrilogic delivers resilient end-to-end digital solutions that help companies reshape the role of their technology platforms as business-driving assets. With regional headquarters in Canada, USA, and the United Kingdom, Centrilogic delivers solutions to innovative companies worldwide.