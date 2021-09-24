Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market Expected +19% CAGR, Will Reach USD 1.2 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Healthcare Assistive Robot Market By Product (Humanoid, Rehabilitation, Surveillance& Security, Socially Assistive), and By Application (Stroke, Orthopaedics, Cognitive & Motor Skills, Sports): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market size & share expected to reach to USD 1.2 Billion by 2026 from USD 350 Million in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: Overview

Robots make work simpler and productive, deliver accurate results without time-consuming. The healthcare assistive robots are intelligent in nature as they communicate with patients in human-and-machine interaction and thus activate their cognitive, social, and emotional functions. In the healthcare industry, robots have proven very helpful, since they are useful throughout overseeing many operations in various hospitals and healthcare centers. This is done by monitoring the admitted patients in medical institutions and hospitals, it improves life quality. Robots have recently shown their value in the healthcare sector as they can track the behaviors of the patients and assess their physical and emotional state and, ultimately, their intent. The healthcare assistive robots are smart, they help to improve physical, cognitive, and affective residual functionality in social human-robotic encounters (HRI) with patients.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/healthcare-assistive-robot-market-by-product-humanoid-rehabilitation-737

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

205+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Ekso Bionics Holdings

Barrett Technology

GaitTronics

Cyberdyne

Hansen Medical

Hocoma

HONDA Motor Co. Ltd.

Kinova Robotics

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/healthcare-assistive-robot-market-by-product-humanoid-rehabilitation-737

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Healthcare Assistive Robot Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Healthcare Assistive Robot Market?

What are the top companies operative in Healthcare Assistive Robot Market?

What segments are covered in Healthcare Assistive Robot Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Healthcare Assistive Robot Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/healthcare-assistive-robot-market-by-product-humanoid-rehabilitation-737

Market Dynamics

The increasing geriatric population is prone to chronic diseases. According to statistics, the number of old aged people is increased in the last few years. Another factor that is expected to grow the market is the increasing number of injuries caused by the accidents, the rise in stroke prevalence, the increasing number of patients across the globe, rising number of chronic diseases are the factors for driving the market growth. Moreover, many scientists are working to develop innovative technologies in healthcare robots aiming to improve patients care. Robots are used in many surgeries including knee surgery, joint replacement, and heart surgery. Increasing needs to encourage and control post-stroke rehabilitation are the factors that drive the healthcare assistive robot market growth. However, the high cost of the robot can impede market growth. Many small organizations and hospitals are not able to invest in such technology due to the high cost. In addition, People are not aware of the use of a robot to carry out assistive work by the robot. This may hinder market growth. On the other hand, major manufacturers are investing in the robot to develop advanced technology and due to the many features offers by the robot can produce lucrative opportunities in the market.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/healthcare-assistive-robot-market-by-product-humanoid-rehabilitation-737

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 350 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 1.2 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 19% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2019 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Barrett Technology, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Cyberdyne, GaitTronics, Hocoma, Hansen Medical, HONDA Motor Co. Ltd., and Others Segments Covered Product, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: Segmentation

By product, the market is divided into humanoids, rehabilitation, surveillance & security, socially assistive. Among these, the rehabilitation category is expected to grow in the coming years owing to its adoption in the patient's recovery process.

By application, the market is separated into stroke, orthopedics, cognitive & motor skills, and sports. In this, the orthopedics category headed the market owing to the increasing number of injuries caused by accidents globally and the adoption of orthopedics robots.

The healthcare assistive robot market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the healthcare assistive robot industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/healthcare-assistive-robot-market-by-product-humanoid-rehabilitation-737

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the healthcare assistive robot industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the healthcare assistive robot industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

Browse the full “Healthcare Assistive Robot Market By Product (Humanoid, Rehabilitation, Surveillance& Security, Socially Assistive), and By Application (Stroke, Orthopedics, Cognitive & Motor Skills, Sports): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" https://www.fnfresearch.com/healthcare-assistive-robot-market-by-product-humanoid-rehabilitation-737

This report segments the healthcare assistive robot market as follows:

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: By Product Segmentation Analysis

Humanoid

Rehabilitation

Surveillance & security

Socially assistive

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Stroke

Orthopedics

Cognitive

Motor skills

Sports

Key Recommendations from Analysts

Our analysts recommend that the surveillance and security robot segment is estimated to provide sluggish growth over the forecast period is due to the performance of these robots to monitor, and other activities.

The Asia Pacific is expected as the fastest-growing region attributed to the increasing spending on healthcare.

Europe is projected to boost the market attributed to the growing focus of the manufacturer towards the innovative technology in healthcare assistive robots.

A socially supporting robot offers the benefit in animal therapy, as well as it is used to reduce patient stress, these features may produce growth opportunities in the market.

The growing adoption of healthcare assistive robots in developed and developing countries combined with the various beneficial features offered by the robots, the market is expected to boost in the future years.

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com