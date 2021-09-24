Kisi Releases New Reader Pro Access Control Designed for the Post-COVID Office

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kisi Inc., the cloud-centric access control market leader, has released an update to its most popular product the Kisi Reader Pro. This update modernizes the Kisi Reader Pro to meet the demanding and evolving needs of the post-COVID office.

COVID has completely changed how professional spaces function, from who uses them to how they are managed. The new Reader Pro has hardware and software designs that support these needs, specifically meeting the requirements of hybrid workspaces and public health standards.

The updated design also suits more use cases, with an overall smaller and slimmer footprint. The new Reader Pro can fit comfortably on even narrow mullion frames, and the unibody black design makes it suitable for any space.

In addition to this, accessibility has been upgraded. Visual unlock feedback has been made even clearer with a large, soft LED oculus. Audio feedback also reinforces the unlock status of the access point. The new Reader Pro even lets users unlock with just a wave of the hand using Kisi's MotionSense technology.

Same as the version before, the updated Kisi Reader Pro is completely supported and managed through Kisi's top-reviewed cloud-based software platform, giving office and IT managers the ability to manage the physical access of their spaces from anywhere in the world.

"We have been working very hard to keep up with the evolving needs of our clients," says Bernhard Mehl, CEO and Co-Founder of Kisi. "And we've been hearing a lot about the need for a better, more seamless access solution."

"We took it as a personal challenge," adds Carl Pfeiffer, CTO and Co-Founder. "Our engineering team saw the problems that needed to be solved, and tackled them to produce the best access control hardware on the market."

Final Notes

For additional details about the new Kisi Reader Pro, visit their webpage or contact them at press@getkisi.com

Related Images











Image 1





The completely redesigned Kisi Reader Pro, 5 years in the making.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment