System Soft Technologies Honored at Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council Awards

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company was recognized during the Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council (FSMSDC) Annual Business Impact Awards live-streamed event on September 17, 2021. System Soft was named MBE Supplier of the Year in Class IV.



“I am extremely proud and honored that System Soft received the council’s MBE Supplier of the Year award for 2021,” said Sreedhar Veeramachaneni, CEO, System Soft. “This recognition would not be possible without the overwhelming support and commitment to supplier diversity by our senior leadership, department stakeholders and all team members at System Soft.”

Veeramachaneni added: “Earning this award is a testament to the passion and commitment each of us put into every service and solution we supply to and each charitable event we hold for our minority business partners, helping them prosper and grow. We will continue to innovate, collaborate and develop new initiatives to further our mission as a diverse and inclusive organization, where economic success is achieved for both our minority business partners and us.”

The 46th annual awards gala, which was virtually presented, was themed “A Celebration of Excellence in Supplier Diversity.” The evening recognized the achievements of Florida’s top minority businesses, major corporations and individuals committed to supplier diversity.

About System Soft Technologies

System Soft Technologies is a $136 million, privately held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. System Soft’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. System Soft expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. System Soft also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies , Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading , or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

About FSMSDC

FSMSDC is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to advancing access and growth for minority businesses in Florida. The organization’s goal is to increase purchasing from minority businesses by government entities and corporations, while increasing MBEs’ operating capacity through hands-on business assistance, training and access to technology and capital resources. FSMSDC was founded in 1975 and is one of 23 regional councils affiliated with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The Council acts as a liaison between corporate America and Minority Business Enterprises in the state of Florida.



