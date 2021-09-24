All American Pet Company To Acquire Kuora In 200 Million Transaction

Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All American Pet Company, Inc. (OTC Pink: AAPT) ("AAPT" or the "Company") a Nevada holding corporation actively pursuing acquisitions announces it will be acquiring Kuora Industrial Interconnect Limited (“Kuora”) in a USD 200 Million transaction.

The Company is pleased to announce it is in the final stages of the acquisition process of its target candidate: Kuora Industrial Interconnect Limited. (“Kuora”).

Established in 2018, Kuora is an online services e-technology platform that connects companies and individuals looking for industrial technical expertise. Kuora’s revenues stem from B2B, B2C and C2C transactions on its e-technology platform. To date, Kuora’s platform has reached approximately 200,000 vertical users, over 1,000 experts and more than 3,000 enterprises.

In the wake of the COVID pandemic, access to labor, and more so industrial technical expertise, has become harder than ever. While the model for platforms such as Kuora is not new, the need for more flexible access to professionally qualified technical experts has grown exponentially. Kuora prides itself in currently being in a subset of the industry where there has historically been a skill gap.

Kuora’s Questions & Answers portal with a technical service user base is best described as the next iteration of a combined Quora, Upwork and Zhihu. Companies and individuals are able to post technical questions within a portal and then connect and hire professionally qualified technical experts, providing solutions both online and offline.

Current revenues of Kuora as well as projected revenue for the next year will be discussed following the closing of the acquisition, which is planned to be finalized before the end of the month.

"Kuora is positioned to be a key player in the Gig Economy. The niche it operates in is largely underserved. The geographic market is still unsaturated and as such, there is a significant growth within the Asian market without even including future planned markets. It is also an incentivized industry in the geographical region it currently operates in”, commented David Chong, Chief Financial Officer of All American Pet Company.

About All American Pet Company, Inc. a Nevada holding corporation actively pursuing acquisitions. All American Pet Company, Inc. is an OTC Markets listed issuer and trades under the ticker symbol "AAPT".

For more information about the Company visit:

Our OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AAPT/overview

Our website is: https://aaptmerger.com

Our Twitter account is: https://twitter.com/AAPTCo

