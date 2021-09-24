Source Renewables Granted Re-Zoning Approval to Develop the Marilla Street Landfill for Community Solar Projects in South Buffalo

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Renewables, a vertically integrated renewable energy company focused on community solar and clean energy development throughout New York State, announced today that it received re-zoning approval to develop two community solar projects on the Marilla Street Landfill in South Buffalo that will deliver incredible benefits to the region, including creating new jobs, furthering the State's renewable energy goals, providing the City with tax revenue and generating savings for local Buffalo residents.

"Our company's mission is to bring green energy to communities throughout New York. We are extremely pleased to see that the Marilla Street Landfill site will now be home to a community solar and clean energy development with the re-zoning approval received today. This initiative is not only good for the environment but will also provide solar cost savings for the residents of Buffalo. It's a win-win situation," said Andrew Day, Partner at Source Renewables.

Source Renewables intends to begin construction in 2022 of the community solar arrays which will consist of two 5MW (megawatt) solar arrays that will produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of over 2,500 households per year.

The Marilla Street Landfill, which is monitored by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), was used as a disposal area by the former Republic Steel Company for waste material from steelmaking operations. These community solar projects represent a significant opportunity to reenergize under-utilized property to produce green electricity, jobs, increased tax revenue, and save local residents money on their electricity bill.

About Source Renewables

Source Renewables is a vertically integrated renewable energy company focused on the development and financing of distributed solar generation and energy storage projects throughout New York. Bolstering Source Renewables mission is its sister, Source Power Company, a regulated Energy Service Company and Distributed Energy Resource Supplier. The combined entities pair retail energy supply with customer management for community distributed generation projects. This innovative approach is disrupting the energy industry by providing cost savings to retail energy customers while enhancing returns for its development partners. Source's unique and creative solutions will help New York meet its renewable energy goals to reduce the local effects of climate change and strengthen the communities it serves.

