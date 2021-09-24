Intention to Fundraise

| Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc Octopus Apollo VCT plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

24 September 2021 

Intention to Fundraise

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription to raise up to £40 million with an over allotment facility of a further £35 million. The Company is targeting a launch shortly, subject to Board approval. An offer document containing further details will be available to shareholders and potential new investors in due course.

 

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
+44 (0)20 7710 2800

 