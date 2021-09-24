One Week Until The Anticipated Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week

Newport, Rhode Island, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2021 Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week is just one week away, September 30th thru Oct.3rd. The beautiful and bucolic avenues of Newport, RI, will be transformed into the home base for a fantastic and elaborate celebration of automotive excellence, luxury, and sport. Audrain and the city of Newport will be rolling out the welcome mat to car lovers from all corners of the globe to an impressive selection of vintage automobiles rarely seen in public.

The four-day event features educational seminars, a black-tie gala, elegant lawn parties, and of course, the internationally recognized Concours d’Elegance, to name a handful of automobile and lifestyle luxury events.

WHAT'S ON TAP FOR MOTOR WEEK?



Thursday, September 30th, the Concours Village, presented by Parker Construction, at the Interntional Tennis Hall of Fame will open its gates to the public for all four days and also include an area for families to relax courtesy of BankNewport. Audrain’s Seminars will kick off the celebrations midday on Thursday and carry on through the week featuring notable celebrity hosts such as Jay Leno, McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown and Jay Ward of Pixar Animation Studios. Bringing a close to the day will be two luxurious get together’s -- Wine By The Water at Forty 1 North in Downtown Newport, & Hilltop Hangout, a private cocktail and cigar party, at Hilltop Inn on Kay Street.



Friday, October 1st, Audrain’s seminars will continue in the morning and the featured event of the day, The Gathering, an upscale lawn party will be held at Rough Point. Concluding the days events will be the Hilltop Hangout followed by the fast-paced action of the Bonhams Auction at the Concours Village in the evening.



Saturday, October 2nd, will begin bright and early with the Audrain Tour d’Elegance, followed by an Audrain staple: Cars & Coffee, to complete the morning. The Bellevue Car Display will take over Bellevue Avenue as some of the most impressive cars in the world parade to their parking spaces, for the public to enjoy. At the end of another fun filled day, Audrain’s Annual Fundraising Gala will go deep into the night with live entertainment from Kenny Loggins.



Sunday, October 3rd, begins at the break of dawn with the crown jewel of Motor Week, the beloved Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance. The Concours will take place at The Breakers mansion and at the end of the day a handful of cars deemed the most impressive in class will receive prestigious class awards.

The Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week begins in just one week on Thursday, September 30th and will conclude on October 3rd, 2021, with fun for everyone in the days in between. For more information about events, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.audrainconcours.com.

Sponsors making the 2021 Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week possible are – AIG, Aldez Tequila, AR-Global, Audrain Automobile Museum, Audrain Motorsport, Autodromo, Automotive Valuation Services, Bank Newport, Bank of America, Bentley Boston, Bonhams, Bugatti, Chevrolet Paul Masse, David Rovinsky, First In Service, GMC Hummer EV, Grundy Insurance, Gunnar Racing, Hagerty Insurance, Herb Chambers Alfa Romeo of Boston, Herb Chambers Exotics, Jay Leno’s Garage, Kimberly Pucci, La Forge Restaurant, Lamborghini Boston, Legacy Advisors, Linkage, Maserati, McLaren, McLaren Racing, Mercury Racing, Midtown Oyster Bar, Newport Craft, Northrop & Johnson, Pagani, Parker Construction, Reliable Carriers, Rolls Royce New England, The Aquidneck Club, The Black Pearl, Whispering Angel

About the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week

The annual Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week celebrates the diversity, elegance, and timelessness of classic and modern vehicles and the people who bond with them. With a week’s worth of incredible car showcases, alongside a plethora of fun gatherings, seminars, and other luxurious events, the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week is sure to entertain, with all events leading up to the finale of the week, the Concours d’Elegance. The Concours d'Elegance features multiple classes of meticulously cared for cars that have had a significant impact on automotive history.

