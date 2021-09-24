CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Bid procedure, 2021-09-28 Bonds KOMMUNINVEST I SVERIGE: 2410. SE0010469205. 2024-10-02



KOMMUNINVEST I SVERIGE: 2602, SE0013745452, 2026-02-04





Bids Bids on interest and volume are entered via Bloomberg Bond Auction System Bid date 2021-09-28 Bid times 10.00-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) 2410: 1500 mln SEK +/-750 mln SEK



2602: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK





Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) 2410: 1500 mln SEK per bid



2602: 1000 mln SEK per bid





Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid Expected allocation time Not later than 11.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Delivery and payment date 2021-09-30 Delivery of bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383 General Terms and Conditions General Terms and Conditions General Terms and Conditions för the Riksbank’s Purchases of Bonds via Bid Procedure 2020:3. dated 20 November 2020 (see the Riksbank´s web).

Stockholm, 2021-09-24

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.