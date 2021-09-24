Majic’s CGCX Partners with PVBLIC Foundation

Houston, Texas, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, that is positioning itself as a player in the disruptive industries of fintech and software development by means of acquisitions, announces its subsidiary CGCX has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the PVBLIC Foundation, an innovative non-profit organization that mobilizes media, data, and technology for sustainable development and social impact around the world.

Through this partnership, Majic Wheels Corp., and CGCX will contribute towards providing extensive support to a series of sustainable development and climate advocacy campaigns that will run through the rest of 2021. This partnership was specifically designed to showcase CGCX’s global leadership and action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This partnership will include promotion of CGCX’s thought leadership around blockchain technologies.

Kicking off the series of campaigns, CGCX and Majic, will be joining the “Together for the Planet'' event taking place on September 27, 2021 in Mexico City. This strategic event is set to unite public and private sector leaders in Mexico and the United States to lay the foundation for new partnerships that will prompt action in the run up to the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP26, taking place in November.

“Together for the Planet” event will be broadcasted on YouTube on September 30, 2021 at 3PM (EST). Registration is free at

http://www.pvblic.org/togetherfortheplanet

“We are honored to be part of this initiative by the PVBLIC Foundation. We are very proud of the recognition we are receiving for our commitment toward sustainable development goals. I deeply believe that creating shareholder value can only be strengthened by our firm climate advocacy and sustainable development values.” said David Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Majic Wheels, Corp.

This latest development further increases the strength of the CGCX brand globally as an exchange and a thought leader on the impact of blockchain technologies on sustainable development initiatives.

“Our commitment to sustainable development is an important part of how we develop our products and services. Our Cryptocurrency mining operations which are set to begin in Q4 of this are a perfect example of this commitment. Our mining operations’ infrastructure was designed from the ground up to use efficient & renewable energy sources.” Said Dr. Vin Menon co-founder of CGCX.

Official partners include PVBLIC Foundation, the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Global Partnerships, and Industria Mexicana de Coca-Cola. The event convenes private sector, government, NGO, social entrepreneurship, youth, and innovation leaders and is the first in a series of engagements designed to organize new partners in Mexico and Latin America to advance climate action.

This partnership will provide ample exposure to our company, leveraging our voice and support of high-level events and campaigns in partnership with the PVBLIC Foundation including the SDG Media Zone and the SDG Media Summit among other events.

About Majic Wheels Corp.

Majic Wheels Corp., a Delaware corporation, intends to position itself as a player in the disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of acquisitions and mergers. Majic Wheels Corp. is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market under the trading symbol "MJWL".

For more information about the Company visit:

Our OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/mjwl/overview

Our website is: https://majiccorp.co/

Our Twitter account is: https://twitter.com/MajicCorp

Our Discord: https://discord.gg/apolloassets

About CGCX Ltd.

Founded in 2018, Calfin Global Crypto Exchange CGCX set out to offer a highly sophisticated cryptocurrency exchange for a seamless & secure crypto trading experience. Unlike most exchanges that offer only cryptocurrency trading, CGCX caters to the larger blockchain community by providing four services under a single platform.

CGCX Website: https://www.cgcx.io

About PVBLIC Foundation

Founded in 2012, PVBLIC Foundation is an innovative non-profit organization that mobilizes media, data, and technology for sustainable development and social impact around the world. PVBLIC connects public, private, and non-profit sectors, plugging innovations into social agendas and helping governments, NGOs, and intergovernmental organizations amplify their impact through original programs, creative partnerships, and strategic donor funds. The foundation has managed programs and partnerships that have reached more than a billion people in 125 countries and inspired global action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

PVBLIC Foundation: https://www.pvblic.org/togetherfortheplanet

