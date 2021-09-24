Bpce: Appointments to the Executive Management Committee of Groupe BPCE

English French

Appointments to the Executive Management Committee of Groupe BPCE

Paris, September 23, 2021

Groupe BPCE announces the appointment of several new members to its Executive Management Committee, notably in light of its plans to simplify the Group's organization and its Payment and Insurance activities.

François Codet, Chief Executive Officer of Natixis Assurances, joins the Executive Management Committee in his capacity as Head of the Insurance business (as of October 2021).

Stéphanie Paix has been appointed Group Chief Risk Officer (as of January 2022), member of the Executive Management Committee. She is currently Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of the General Inspection of Groupe BPCE.

In addition, Yves Tyrode, Chief Innovation, Digital & Data Officer, will also be responsible for the Payments activity (October 2021) and Head of Oney Bank.

Once these appointments are effective, Groupe BPCE's Executive Management Committee will be comprised as follows:

- Laurent Mignon, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO,

- Christine Fabresse, Head of Retail Banking and Insurance, member of the Management Board,

- Béatrice Lafaurie, Head of Human Resources, member of the Management Board,

- Jean-François Lequoy, Head of Finance & Strategy, member of the Management Board,

- Nicolas Namias, Chief Executive Officer of Natixis, member of the Management Board,

- Laurent Benatar, Chief Technology & Operations Officer,

- Jacques Beyssade, Secretary General in charge of Legal Affairs, Corporate Governance, Compliance, Permanent Control, and Public Affairs,

- François Codet, Chief Executive Officer of Natixis Assurances, Head of Insurance business.

- Catherine Halberstadt, Head of the Financial Solutions & Expertise,

- Stéphanie Paix, Chief Risk Officer,

- Yves Tyrode, Chief Digital, Innovation & Data Officer, to which will be added responsibility for the Payments activity and Oney Bank.

In addition:

- Christine Jacglin, currently Chief Executive Officer of Banque Palatine, has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Groupe BPCE’s General Inspection (effective January 2022).

- Géraud Brac de La Perrière, currently Chief Risk Officer, will join the Global Financial Services division as a senior advisor to the Chief Executive, and as co-chairman with Nicolas Namias of the Natixis Credit Committee (effective January 2022).

Biography of François Codet

François Codet started his career in primarily commercial and financial roles at Banque Populaire du Sud-Ouest (BPSO) in 1991, and later became deputy CEO of Banque Populaire Aquitaine Centre Atlantique after the merger between Banque Populaire Sud-Ouest and Banque Populaire Centre Atlantique. He joined the management board at Caisse d'Epargne Nord France Europe (CENFE) in charge of finance in 2015, and remained in this role after CENFE merged with Caisse d'Epargne de Picardie to create Caisse d'Epargne Hauts de France. He has been Chairman of the management board at Caisse d'Epargne Côte d'Azur since April 2018.

Since January 2021, François Codet has been Chief Executive Officer of Natixis Assurances and a member of the Executive Management Committee of Natixis.

Biography of Stéphanie Paix

A graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques in Paris, Stéphanie Paix worked in the Banques Populaires inspection team from 1988 to 1994. Then, she became regional manager for Banque Populaire Rives de Paris, then manager of the Back Office & Organization between 1994 and 2002. She subsequently joined Natexis Banque Populaire as back-office manager for corporate banking. In 2006, she became Chief Executive Officer of Natixis Factor and a member of Coface’s Executive Committee. In 2008, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire Atlantique. In 2012, Stéphanie Paix was appointed Chair of the Caisse d‘Epargne Rhône Alpes Management Board.

Since November 2018, Stéphanie Paix served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Groupe BPCE’s Général Inspection.

Biography of Yves Tyrode

A graduate of the ENST School of Telecommunications in Paris, Yves Tyrode began his career in 1991 at France Telecom, now Orange, where he held various positions of responsibility: Marketing Manager for Enterprise Mobility Solutions (1996-1999), General Manager of the Mobile Internet for Business unit (1999-2002), Director of the Wi-Fi program/Marketing Manager of the Mobile Data Services unit (2002-2003), Director of the Data Business Unit (2003-2005) and Executive Vice President of the company’s Technocentre (2006-2011). A member of the Executive Committee of the SNCF French railways company, Yves Tyrode served as Managing Director of the Voyages-sncf.com group from 2011 to 2014 before taking charge of SNCF's digital activities from 2014 to 2016.

Since October 2016, Yves Tyrode has been a member of Groupe BPCE's Executive Management Committee in his capacity as the Group’s Chief Digital Officer and then, from June 2019, as Chief Innovation, Data & Digital Officer.

Yves Tyrode is currently Chief Digital, Innovation & Data Officer, and Head of the Payments activity (October 2021) and President of Oney Bank.

Biography of Christine Jacglin

Christine Jacglin is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris (IEP) and holds a degree in Contemporary History from Charles de Gaulle-Lille University. She joined Groupe BPCE in 1987, first as an auditor in the Inspection Générale department and then as head of mission. From 1994 to 2000, she held various positions (Organization, Finance and Secretary General) within BPCE Factor. In 2000, she joined Banque Populaire Rives de Paris where she was successively Secretary General, Director of Development and Head of Operations. In 2011, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire d'Alsace and then, in 2015, Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Coopératif, where she led the development and transformation project of the social and solidarity economy bank.

Since November 2019, Christine Jacglin was Chief Executive Officer of Banque Palatine.

Biography of Géraud Brac de La Perrière

A graduate of the HEC business school and former student at the ENA National School of Administration, Géraud Brac de La Perrière began his career in 1983 as an Inspector General in the French Finance Ministry (Inspection Générale des Finances). He joined the Indosuez Group (now CACIB) in 1987, where he held various positions both in France and abroad, notably in capital market activities. He then moved to the AGF-Allianz Group in 1996 where he managed, until 2010, the French asset management activities for third parties within the framework of Allianz Global Investors. He also supervised the group's banking activities in France. Géraud Brac de La Perrière was appointed Head of the Group Inspection Générale and a member of Groupe BPCE's Executive Committee on September 1st, 2010. As Head of the Group Inspection Générale, he also coordinated the relations with the French Prudential Supervisory Authority (ACPR) and, since the creation of the Single Supervisory Mechanism, relations with the supervision teams of the European Central Bank. Since January 1st, 2019, he has served as Chief Risk Officer and a member of Groupe BPCE's Executive Management Committee.

About Groupe BPCE

Groupe BPCE, with its business model as a universal cooperative bank represented by 9 million cooperative shareholders, is currently the 2nd-largest banking group in France. With its 105,000 employees, it serves a total of 36 million customers – individuals, professionals, corporates, investors, and local government bodies – around the world. It operates in the retail banking and insurance sectors in France via its two major Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne banking networks, along with Banque Palatine. With Natixis, it also runs global business lines specializing in Asset & Wealth management, Corporate & Investment Banking, Insurance and Payments. Through this structure, it is able to offer its customers a comprehensive, diversified range of products and services: solutions in savings, investment, cash management, financing, and insurance. The Group's financial strength is recognized by four financial rating agencies: The Group's financial strength is recognized by four financial rating agencies: Moody's (A1, outlook stable), Standard & Poor's (A, outlook stable), Fitch (A+, RWN) and R&I (A+, outlook positive).

