Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032319/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027. Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Molecular / Modern segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

- The Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Coris Bioconcept SPRL

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd

InBios International, Inc.

Life Technology

Novartis Diagnostics., Ltd.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Oscar Medicare Pvt Ltd.

Premier Medical Corporation Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Wako Chemicals, Inc.

ZeptoMetrix







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032319/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Neglected Tropical Diseases

Diagnosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Conventional by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Conventional by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Conventional by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Molecular / Modern

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Molecular / Modern by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Molecular / Modern by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Centralized by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Centralized by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Centralized by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Point of Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Point of Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical Labs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Clinical Labs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Labs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Healthcare

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Home Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and Molecular /

Modern - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Neglected Tropical Diseases

Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and Molecular / Modern

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Conventional and Molecular / Modern for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and Point of

Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Neglected Tropical Diseases

Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and Point of Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Centralized and Point of Care for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs, Hospitals &

Clinics and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Neglected Tropical Diseases

Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs, Hospitals & Clinics and

Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Labs, Hospitals & Clinics and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and

Molecular / Modern - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and Molecular /

Modern Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Conventional and Molecular / Modern for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and

Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and Point of

Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Centralized and Point of Care for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs,

Hospitals & Clinics and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs, Hospitals &

Clinics and Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Labs, Hospitals & Clinics and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and

Molecular / Modern - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Neglected Tropical Diseases

Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and Molecular / Modern

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Conventional and Molecular / Modern for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and

Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Neglected Tropical Diseases

Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and Point of Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Centralized and Point of Care for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs,

Hospitals & Clinics and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Neglected Tropical Diseases

Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs, Hospitals & Clinics and

Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Labs, Hospitals & Clinics and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and

Molecular / Modern - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Neglected Tropical Diseases

Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and Molecular / Modern

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Conventional and Molecular / Modern for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and

Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Neglected Tropical Diseases

Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and Point of Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Centralized and Point of Care for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs,

Hospitals & Clinics and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Neglected Tropical Diseases

Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs, Hospitals & Clinics and

Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Labs, Hospitals & Clinics and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and

Molecular / Modern - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and Molecular /

Modern Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Conventional and Molecular / Modern for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and

Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and Point of

Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Centralized and Point of Care for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs,

Hospitals & Clinics and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs, Hospitals &

Clinics and Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Labs, Hospitals & Clinics and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and

Molecular / Modern - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and Molecular /

Modern Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Conventional and Molecular / Modern for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and

Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and Point of

Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Centralized and Point of Care for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs,

Hospitals & Clinics and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs, Hospitals &

Clinics and Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Labs, Hospitals & Clinics and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and

Molecular / Modern - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and Molecular /

Modern Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Conventional and Molecular / Modern for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and

Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and Point of

Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Centralized and Point of Care for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs,

Hospitals & Clinics and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs, Hospitals &

Clinics and Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Labs, Hospitals & Clinics and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and

Molecular / Modern - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Neglected Tropical Diseases

Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and Molecular / Modern

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Conventional and Molecular / Modern for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and

Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Neglected Tropical Diseases

Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and Point of Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Centralized and Point of Care for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs,

Hospitals & Clinics and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Neglected Tropical Diseases

Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs, Hospitals & Clinics and

Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Labs, Hospitals & Clinics and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and Molecular /

Modern - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Neglected Tropical Diseases

Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and Molecular / Modern

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Conventional and Molecular / Modern for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and Point of

Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Neglected Tropical Diseases

Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and Point of Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Centralized and Point of Care for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs, Hospitals &

Clinics and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Neglected Tropical Diseases

Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs, Hospitals & Clinics and

Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Labs, Hospitals & Clinics and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and

Molecular / Modern - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and Molecular /

Modern Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Conventional and Molecular / Modern for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and

Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and Point of

Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Centralized and Point of Care for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs,

Hospitals & Clinics and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs, Hospitals &

Clinics and Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Labs, Hospitals & Clinics and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and

Molecular / Modern - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and Molecular /

Modern Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Conventional and Molecular / Modern for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and

Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and Point of

Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Centralized and Point of Care for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs,

Hospitals & Clinics and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs, Hospitals &

Clinics and Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Neglected Tropical

Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Labs, Hospitals & Clinics and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional

and Molecular / Modern - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Conventional and

Molecular / Modern Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Method - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Conventional and Molecular / Modern for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type -

Centralized and Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Centralized and

Point of Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by Service Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Centralized and Point of Care for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical

Labs, Hospitals & Clinics and Home Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Clinical Labs,

Hospitals & Clinics and Home Healthcare Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neglected

Tropical Diseases Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032319/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________