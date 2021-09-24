InSite Property Group Acquires A Storage Center in Tacoma, WA

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InSite Property Group - the vertically integrated self-storage acquisition, development, and management company - announces the acquisition of A Storage Center in Tacoma's Parkland neighborhood.

Located at 220 112th Street East in Tacoma, WA, the property offers 66,773 square feet of drive-up and interior heated and non-heated units. The store is surrounded by apartments, with 41,000 cars per day passing directly in front. The facility will be operated by InSite's wholly-owned management firm and rebranded as SecureSpace Parkland Tacoma.

A comprehensive renovation will begin immediately and includes:

New signage

Upgraded exterior

Enhanced security

Updated landscaping

Fresh paint and asphalt

The leasing office will also be upgraded to SecureSpace's signature contemporary style, with free WiFi provided throughout. Additionally, a contactless infrastructure will be implemented and security systems replaced with the latest technology.

InSite's Head of Self Storage Acquisitions, Nathan McElmurry, notes,

"SecureSpace Parkland Tacoma is a classic retail-oriented storage facility with outstanding traffic count and heavy multifamily all around. Our planned renovation will position the store as one of the nicest in the trade area and catalyze our plan to bring rents up to market. We are excited to be expanding into Tacoma at a time when the area is experiencing sustained growth."

SecureSpace Parkland Tacoma is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting https://SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

About InSite Property Group

Based in Torrance, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.

As a vertically integrated self storage owner, developer and manager, InSite Property Group currently has over 40 stores operating and under construction. Please visit https://www.InsitePG.com to learn more.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

Based in Torrance, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self storage experience. All of our facilities provide the latest amenities for securing your belongings.

We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs - please visit https://www.SecureSpace.com to make a reservation today.

