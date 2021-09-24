Global Natural Oil Polyols (NOP) Market to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural Oil Polyols (NOP) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032315/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Soy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Castor segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
- The Natural Oil Polyols (NOP) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
- Palm Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR
- In the global Palm segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$873.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -
- Basf SE
- Bayer MaterialScience
- Bio Amber Incorporation
- BioBased Technologies LLC
- Cargill Incorporation
- Dow Chemical Company
- Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Huntsman Corporation
- IFS Chemicals Group
- Jayant Agro Organics Limited
- Lubrizol
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc
- Stepan Company
- Urethane Soy Systems
- Vertellus Specialties
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032315/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Soy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Soy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Soy by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Castor by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Castor by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Castor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Palm by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Palm by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Palm by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Canola by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Canola by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Canola by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Sunflower by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Sunflower by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Sunflower by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronics &
Appliances by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Electronics & Appliances by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics &
Appliances by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Footwear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Footwear by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Furniture &
Interiors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Furniture & Interiors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Furniture & Interiors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP) by
Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy,
Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging,
Footwear, Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors
and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP) by
End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear, Other
End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors and Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear, Other End-Uses,
Construction, Furniture & Interiors and Automotive for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy,
Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging,
Footwear, Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors
and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear,
Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors and
Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear, Other End-Uses,
Construction, Furniture & Interiors and Automotive for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy,
Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging,
Footwear, Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors
and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear,
Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors and
Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear, Other End-Uses,
Construction, Furniture & Interiors and Automotive for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy,
Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging,
Footwear, Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors
and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear,
Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors and
Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear, Other End-Uses,
Construction, Furniture & Interiors and Automotive for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy,
Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging,
Footwear, Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors
and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear,
Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors and
Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear, Other End-Uses,
Construction, Furniture & Interiors and Automotive for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy,
Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging,
Footwear, Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors
and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear,
Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors and
Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear, Other End-Uses,
Construction, Furniture & Interiors and Automotive for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy,
Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging,
Footwear, Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors
and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear,
Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors and
Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear, Other End-Uses,
Construction, Furniture & Interiors and Automotive for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy,
Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging,
Footwear, Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors
and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear,
Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors and
Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear, Other End-Uses,
Construction, Furniture & Interiors and Automotive for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: UK Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP) by
Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy,
Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging,
Footwear, Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors
and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: UK Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP) by
End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear, Other
End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors and Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP)
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear, Other End-Uses,
Construction, Furniture & Interiors and Automotive for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Natural
Oil Polyols (NOP) by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola,
Sunflower and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower
and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Natural
Oil Polyols (NOP) by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances,
Packaging, Footwear, Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture &
Interiors and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging,
Footwear, Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors
and Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear, Other
End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors and Automotive
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Natural
Oil Polyols (NOP) by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola,
Sunflower and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Natural
Oil Polyols (NOP) by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances,
Packaging, Footwear, Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture &
Interiors and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Natural Oil Polyols
(NOP) by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging,
Footwear, Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors
and Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear, Other
End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors and Automotive
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 112: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Natural
Oil Polyols (NOP) by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola,
Sunflower and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of World Historic Review for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by Product - Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower
and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Soy, Castor, Palm, Canola, Sunflower and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Natural
Oil Polyols (NOP) by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances,
Packaging, Footwear, Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture &
Interiors and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Rest of World Historic Review for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by End-Use - Electronics & Appliances, Packaging,
Footwear, Other End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors
and Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Natural Oil
Polyols (NOP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Electronics & Appliances, Packaging, Footwear, Other
End-Uses, Construction, Furniture & Interiors and Automotive
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 45
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032315/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________