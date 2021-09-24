Physical Rehabilitation Network Opens New Physical Therapy Clinic in Melissa, Texas

Carlsbad, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced the grand opening of its new physical therapy clinic in Melissa, Texas, operating under the Vista Physical Therapy brand. The Vista Physical Therapy – Melissa, Champions Way clinic, located at 3059 Champions Way, Suite 400, is the latest addition to PRN’s national network of physical therapy clinic locations.

The Vista PT Melissa-Champions Way clinic elevates the brand's Texas footprint to 22 locations and will welcome patients of all ages for pain management, post-surgery rehabilitation and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, manual therapy and spine rehabilitation.

“Our Vista Physical Therapy brand is one of our largest networks of clinics at PRN and we are proud to bring yet another option for quality, personalized physical therapy care to the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex with the addition of the Melissa clinic,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “We are continuing to broaden our footprint in Texas and expand to more local communities outside of Dallas and Fort Worth. In doing so, we can provide premiere options for affordable physical therapy care to more individuals in need.”

Trusted partner and clinic director Jaci Danielson, PT, DPT, will oversee all day-to-day operations at the Vista Physical Therapy – Melissa, Champions Way clinic. Danielson is a graduate of the University of Texas, and she obtained her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Texas Woman’s University. She is certified in sports therapy and specializes in treating spine and shoulder injuries. Throughout her career she has worked closely with individuals of all ages including youth, high school, collegiate, and professional athletes, including the weekend warrior.

“I was born and raised in Texas and am so happy to be opening my very own clinic in the state where I can continue my passion of helping injured athletes and individuals of all backgrounds regain their strength and mobility,” said Danielson. “As an avid athlete myself, I have a passion for helping others attain their highest performance level and love motivating each patient I treat to strive to be better, faster and stronger. I cannot wait to begin treating patients at the new Vista Physical Therapy – Melissa clinic!”

In addition to Danielson, Vista Physical Therapy is proud to announce tenured veteran Bobby Curtis, PT, DPT, SCS, CSCS, RKC, as a trusted partner for the new Melissa clinic. Curtis and Danielson share a strong working relationship and Curtis looks forward to helping foster growth at the clinic, utilizing his deep roots in the community.

Vista Physical Therapy accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance. To learn more about Vista Physical Therapy or to schedule an appointment at the new Melissa clinic, please visit the Vista Physical Therapy website.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 16 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.

About Vista Physical Therapy

Vista Physical Therapy is a physical therapist-owned network of outpatient orthopedic clinics located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Since 2000, Vista PT has provided general orthopedic physical therapy, extremity and spine physical therapy, and sports rehabilitation to patients of all ages, ranging from the non-athlete or weekend warrior to the elite athlete. Our philosophy of early intervention through a hands-on approach is designed to return you to your full potential, as soon and as safely as possible.

