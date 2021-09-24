BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

| Source: BONDUELLE BONDUELLE

Villeneuve D Ascq Cedex, FRANCE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of latest
information		Total number of
shares forming the capital		Number of voting rights




31.08.2021



32 630 114

Theoretical Total

51 632 268
  

Actual Total *

51 165 679


*Actual Total         =total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares
 – shares without voting rights






Attachment


Attachments

2021.08.31 - Voting Rights