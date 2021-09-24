UPDATE - Scipher Medicine Welcomes Sam Davis as General Counsel

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company matching patients with their most effective therapies, today announced the appointment of Sam A. Davis, JD, as General Counsel. Sam will lead all legal matters for the company, including strategic partnerships, future collaborations, and financing transactions.



“We are very excited to welcome Sam to the Scipher team,” said Alif Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of Scipher Medicine. “Sam’s life science experience and innovative vision in how legal can facilitate and expedite deal making makes him uniquely positioned to guide us through our next phase of significant growth.”

“Scipher is developing exciting and innovative novel solutions to some of the greatest challenges in healthcare today, using cutting edge technology,” said Sam. “It’s a privilege to be part of a team empowering healthcare stake holders to reduce excessive waste and improve patient outcomes.”

Sam brings robust experience as a leading life sciences attorney in various leadership positions with EQRx, Goodwin Procter LLP and McDermott Will & Emery LLP. Prior to joining Scipher, Sam was Associate General Counsel, Vice President Legal Affairs at EQRx, where he led all legal matters, including private and public financings, multiple global license and collaborations, and payer partnerships.

About PrismRA®

PrismRA, a liquid signature test, is a revolutionary advancement bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients globally. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes an individual's molecular signature, helping identify who is unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, the world’s largest selling drug class, so non-responders can be prescribed alternative effective therapy and avoid unnecessary dose escalations or drug cycles. Providers now have objective data to guide therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance of achieving treatment targets and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit www.PrismRA.com .

About Scipher Medicine®

Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company, holds the fundamental belief that patients deserve simple answers to treatment options based on scientifically backed data. Leveraging our proprietary Spectra® platform and artificial intelligence, we commercialize liquid- based tests revealing a persons’ unique molecular disease signature and match such signature to the most effective therapy, ensuring optimal treatment from day one. The unprecedented quantity of patient molecular data generated from our tests further drives the discovery and development of novel and more effective therapeutics. We partner with payers, providers, and pharma along the healthcare value chain to bring precision medicine to autoimmune diseases. Visit www.sciphermedicine.com and follow Scipher on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.