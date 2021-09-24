Elevations RTC Creates a Safe Place For Struggling Teens

Salt Lake City, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When a teen is struggling with mental health issues or addiction, parents often feel at a loss about what they should do. Elevations RTC is a residential treatment center that focuses on helping teens get better using methods within their comfort zone. There are many different forms of therapy available at Elevations RTC, so every teen can get the level of treatment they need.

Many parents worry about sending their struggling teenagers to residential treatment centers because they have a reputation for using tough strategies that don't help teens with mental health issues. Elevations RTC creates a safe place for these teens so they can see brighter days in their future.



How Recreational Therapy Helps Teens Struggling With Mental Health

There are many different forms of therapy to help teens coping with mental health issues, including individual, group, and family therapy. However, one of the most effective forms of therapy from Elevations RTC is recreational therapy. This is because recreational therapy focuses on promoting healthy minds and bodies.

Recreational therapy doesn't just focus on a teen's mental health. It also includes boosting their physical health and working through emotional blocks. Many teens also benefit from the social aspect of recreational therapy as well. They start to feel better about participating and working together when taking part in Elevations RTC's recreational therapy programs.



When a teen's mental health is at a low point, they often lose interest in recreational activities. This can have a very negative effect on their well-being. Sometimes this can be because they are coping with a new transition in life. With recreational therapy, the team focuses on finding ways the teen can enjoy participating in healthy and fun activities.



Why Elevations RTC is the Right Choice For a Teen That Needs Help

There are many benefits to getting a teen help when their mental health is low. One of the most helpful benefits of Elevations RTC is that it can get the teen away from the situation they are in. If a teen is having trouble expressing themselves in their current environment, seeking therapy at home or school could be overwhelming.

A residential treatment center gives the teen a fresh outlet to start focusing on getting better. Elevations RTC always gives them a new set of peers to interact with that may be going through a similar situation. This gives them an opportunity to step away from the bad influences in their life and have healthy talks with other teens on a similar journey.



At Elevations RTC, there's a non-stop system of support in place for every teen. The staff is dedicated to helping youth work through their problems in a healthy way while creating a warm and friendly environment so teens feel comfortable speaking. With the many forms of support, the Elevations RTC staff finds a suitable method for every teen.



Elevations RTC is dedicated to ensuring every teen who needs a bit of help finds the right level of support.

