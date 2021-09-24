Jotul Holdings SA's direct subsidiary Jøtul AS issues senior secured floating rate bonds of NOK 475,000,000

Jotul Holdings SA's direct subsidiary Jøtul AS has successfully issued senior secured floating rate bonds in an amount of NOK 475,000,000 under a framework of up to NOK 750,000,000 with ISIN NO0011104069. The bonds were issued at par, are due in October 2024 and carry a floating interest rate of NIBOR 3m + 6.95 per cent.

The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to finance, redemption of existing debt including Jotul Holdings SA's existing bond loan with ISIN NO0010815749, as well as general corporate purposes.

Pareto Securities AB acted as sole arranger and bookrunner in connection with the bond issue.

For more information, please visit Jotul Holdings SA's website at www.intl.jotul.com/investor-relations

Pareto Securities in capacity of Sole Bookrunner and Financial Advisor:

Markus Wirenhammar, Head of Investment Banking

Tel: +46 708 72 51 86

Jotul Holdings SA:

Nils Agnar Brunborg, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +47 90 60 55 7869 35 90 00

Mail: Nils.Brunborg@jotul.no

This is information which Jøtul Holding SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:00 CEST on 24. September 2021.





Jøtul is one of the world’s oldest producers of stoves, inserts and fireplaces. Building on a proud Norwegian heritage, Jøtul combines fine craftsmanship with the art of coping with the cold for 160 years. Jøtul is headquartered in Fredrikstad, Norway and features five prominent brands Jøtul. Scan, Ild, Ravelli and Atra and proudly sells to 45 countries around the world.

