Pharmagest Interactive: H1 2021 Results

English French

Villers-lès-Nancy, 24 September 2021 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

H1 2021 Results

Solid half-year performances with significant contributions from newly acquired companies (PANDALAB and ASCA INFORMATIQUE in 2020, PHARMAGEST SERVIZI in 2021) : Revenue: +20.49% to €93.90m



(+10.40% like-for-like)

Operating Profit: +20.91% to €24.45m





(+10.66% like-for-like)

Net Profit from Continuing Operations: +30.56% to €17.62m

Group H2 targets maintained, particularly for earnings.

In €m H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2021 Change

2021/2020 Revenue 76.88 77.93 93.90 +20.49 % Operating Profit 18.65 20.22 24.45 +20.91 % Net Profit from Continuing Operations 13.18 13.50 17.62 +30.56 % Net Profit 14.59 13.50 17.62 +30.56 %

The financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 were reviewed and adopted by PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE's Board of Directors, chaired by Thierry CHAPUSOT, on 24 September 2021. These interim consolidated financial statements were subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors.

********

Results at 30 June 2021





Pharmagest Group reported Revenue at 30 June 2021 of €93.90m, up 20.49% in relation to H1 2020, boosted by recent acquisitions (PANDALAB and ASCA INFORMATIQUE in 2020 and PHARMAGEST SERVIZI in 2021). Like-for-like, revenue was up 10.40%.

The Group's Operating Profit rose 20.91% to €24.45m at 30 June 2021.

Operating Profit for the Europe Pharmacy Solutions Division amounted to €16.15m (+21.53%). The Italy Pharmacy Business Unit registered particularly robust growth with the strengthening of its branch network (creation of PHARMAGEST SERVIZI), the deployment of Easy Pharma (the pharmacy management suite of the subsidiary, SVEMU) and new innovative solutions both for pharmacies (EasyQ, SophiaUp, Miaterapia, etc.) and for wholesaler-distributors (in particular DENSO and Check&Trace). ASCA INFORMATIQUE’s integration into the French Pharmacy Business Unit also had an accretive effect on its operating profit.

The Italy Pharmacy Business Unit registered particularly robust growth with the strengthening of its branch network (creation of PHARMAGEST SERVIZI), the deployment of Easy Pharma (the pharmacy management suite of the subsidiary, SVEMU) and new innovative solutions both for pharmacies (EasyQ, SophiaUp, Miaterapia, etc.) and for wholesaler-distributors (in particular DENSO and Check&Trace). ASCA INFORMATIQUE’s integration into the French Pharmacy Business Unit also had an accretive effect on its operating profit. Operating Profit for the Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions Division was €4.69m, up 8.43%. All the Division's businesses are progressing. Strong renewed momentum in the nursing home sector, hit harder by the health crisis, has started to slow down pending the release of public funds expected to be made available by France’s health sector reform (Ségur de la Santé).

All the Division's businesses are progressing. Strong renewed momentum in the nursing home sector, hit harder by the health crisis, has started to slow down pending the release of public funds expected to be made available by France’s health sector reform (Ségur de la Santé). For the e-Health Solutions and Fintech Divisions, Operating Profit amounted to €3.61m, up 15.65% as the financing market recovered for the Fintech Division.





Net Profit on that basis amounted to €17.62m (+30.56%) and Net Profit Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent to €16.59m (+31.30%). At 30 June 2021, Basic Earnings per Share amounted to € 1.10, up from € 0.84 one year earlier (+31.60%).



Consolidated balance sheet highlights





At 30 June 2021, Pharmagest Group's gross cash position increased to €108.34m, compared to €97.59m one year earlier.

Equity attributable to the Parent at 30 June 2021 amounted to €138 million.

H1 2021 operating highlights



Pharmagest Group’s position in the greater Paris regi on (Ile-de-France) strengthened. After previously holding a 50% stake in the capital, the Group has become the sole shareholder of ADI (Applications et Développements Informatiques), its partner-distributor of Group solutions in the greater Paris region for more than 30 years. Pharmagest Group now has a homogeneous regional network of agencies adapted to its business model. The Group will in this way be able to propose pharmacists in the Ile-de-France region its complete catalogue of PHARMAGEST products and services and support them across the entire business line system it has developed.



Management of the e-Health Solutions Division is strengthened by the addition of Tristan DEBOVE . As Managing Director within the Pharmagest Group’s e-Health Solutions Division, Tristan DEBOVE is responsible for optimising PHARMAGEST’s application ecosystem within French original health boards and regional health networks by leveraging the high degree of interoperability available through the Digital Healthcare Platform. He is also responsible for reinforcing the patient-centred service approach by developing synergies between the Group’s different subsidiaries.



Launch of the COVID-19 vaccination appointment service. Pharmagest Group launched PandaLab agenda for pharmacists (a free service integrated in the LGPI pharmacy management application to manage COVID vaccination appointments) and PandaLab Ma Santé for patients (a free app for making vaccination appointments in pharmacies, available on IPhone and Android smartphone).



Strategic partnership with ELSAN Group . This strategic partnership will accelerate the development in France by Pharmagest Group’s subsidiary, PANDALAB, of its secure instant messaging app, Pandalab Pro. Making available Pandalab Pro to ELSAN’s 120 private clinics and hospitals will contribute to Pharmagest Group’s goal of establishing PandaLab Pro as a key tool for communications between all healthcare professionals, whether in private practice, social care establishments or hospitals, in France and in Europe.







Significant events occurring after 30 June 2021





After creating the subsidiary PHARMAGEST SERVIZI on 1 February 2021 (technical installations and training for pharmacists in Northern Italy), PHARMAGEST ITALIA is continuing to develop in the country and on 1 July 2021 it acquired selected assets of ATHESIA SOLUZIONI INFORMATICHE’s wholesale-distribution business.

This acquisition has strengthened PHARMAGEST ITALIA's position by completing its range of software solutions for wholesalers-distributors: GoldenPharm@ (ERP management for pharmaceutical wholesalers), Pharm@Comm (communication platform between pharmacies and the pharmaceutical supply chain), and @lberto (a single centralised platform for the management of pharmacy groups).

H2 2021 outlook





Driven by the recovery of its activities in the H2 2020 and continuing momentum in H1 2021, Pharmagest Group remains confident and confirms its growth and profitability ambitions for 2021.

In addition, with a positive gross cash position, the Group will continue to focus on restructuring its ecosystem and pursue all market opportunities considered of interest.

The health crisis has made Health a top priority, not only in France or in Europe, but worldwide.

Investments announced in connection with French health sector (Ségur de la Santé) and the economic stimulus programmes (“France Relance”) (representing a total budget of €19bn) should accelerate the digital transformation of the healthcare sector to the benefit of the entire range of solutions offered by Pharmagest Group.

Financial calendar:

Publication of Q3 2021 sales: 10 November 2021 (after the close of trading).

Publication of FY 2021 annual sales: 4 February 2022 (after the close of trading).

About Pharmagest Group:

With more than 1,100 employees acting as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Pharmagest Group is the leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare sector in Europe through innovative solutions and services for healthcare professionals guaranteeing the efficiency of the healthcare system and improving the patient care pathway.

As a key contributor to the quality of healthcare and coordination between office-based private practice and hospitals, Pharmagest Group is present in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom where it is developing the leading healthcare platform and a single ecosystem for France and Europe bringing the best of technology to the service of people.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Included under the European Rising Tech label.

Eligible for the “long-only” Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Reuters: PHA.PA – Bloomberg: PMGI FP

For all the latest news go to www.pharmagest.com

Follow Pharmagest on Twitter: @Pharmagest, LinkedIn and Facebook

CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer : Jean-Yves SAMSON

Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 – jean-yves.samson@lacooperativewelcoop.com

Media Relations:

FIN’EXTENSO – Isabelle APRILE

Tel. +33 (0)1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

Attachment