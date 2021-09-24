Finnish English

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 19.25 P.M. EET, CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES





Oma Savings Bank Plc – Acquisition of own shares on 24 September 2021

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL):

Date: 24.9.2021

Exchange transaction: Buy

Share trading code: Oma Savings Bank Plc (OMASP)

Amount, shares: 1,692

Total cost, EUR: 27,867.85

Average price/share, EUR: 16.470361

Highest price/share, EUR: 16.50

Lowest price/share, EUR: 16.45

The company holds a total of 84,392 of its own shares (OMASP) including the shares acquired on 24 September 2021.

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.

