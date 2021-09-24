Shining a Light on the Healthcare Journey: Livanta Launches a New Publication for Medicare Beneficiaries, Their Families, and Other Caregivers

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livanta has created a new e-journal for Medicare patients, families, and other caregivers, The Livanta Beacon. This dynamic publication includes true-to-life stories about barriers and challenges that Medicare beneficiaries, family members, and other caregivers encountered, as told to Livanta staff.

The Livanta Beacon, which debuted on August 11, 2021, broadens Livanta's ability to outreach to beneficiaries and their families. Through its narrative storytelling format, the publication highlights the vital work of the Beneficiary and Family Centered Care - Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO) Program, making the services more accessible to people who may not know where to turn for help.

"Livanta understands that sharing patient stories is a significant way to engage with patients and their families. When stories are relatable, meaning that readers can see themselves or their situations in one of the stories, then it helps them understand that they can call us when they need help with their care," explained Executive Director Lance Coss.

In addition to its heartfelt stories, The Livanta Beacon includes easy-to-understand content about the clinical or care issue presented in the story. Written in plain language, this section advances health literacy by educating readers about various aspects of clinical care or healthcare delivery. For example, following discharge from inpatient facilities, many Medicare beneficiaries experience difficulties managing medications, obtaining transportation to follow-up appointments, preparing meals, and completing other daily tasks. Each issue of The Livanta Beacon includes objective information, resources, and insights to readers who may experience similar challenges.

Publishing these true-to-life stories, related information, and resources provides an innovative, cost-effective method for reaching beneficiaries and their families. Through its usual outreach efforts as a BFCC-QIO, Livanta will promote the new publication to a diverse range of partners and stakeholders, particularly those organizations that provide education or enrollment counseling for Medicare enrollees. Livanta will also promote the new resource to caregiver organizations and community groups across the 27 U.S. states and territories in its BFCC-QIO regions.

The Livanta Beacon is available as an e-mail subscription delivered directly to the readers' inbox twice a month. Because The Livanta Beacon articles are based on true stories, patient and family details are altered to protect individuals' identities. Livanta hopes that these stories and valuable resources will help those in need navigate their healthcare journeys successfully.

To receive this no-cost publication, complete the subscription form at https://LivantaQIO.com/en/Beneficiary/Livanta_Beacon.

This material was prepared by Livanta LLC, the Medicare Beneficiary and Family Centered Care - Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO) that provides claims review services nationwide and case review services for Medicare Regions 2, 3, 5, 7, and 9, under contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The contents presented do not necessarily reflect CMS policy. 12-SOW-MD-2021-QIOBFCC-CP159

CONTACT:

Leasa Novak

LNovak@Livanta.com

