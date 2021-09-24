Werner Enterprises Associates Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Women in Supply Chain Winners

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announces that Jaime Maus, Vice President of Safety and Compliance, and Cesile Johnson, Associate Vice President of IT Technical Operations, won the coveted Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award.



Both Maus and Johnson bring a depth of knowledge and experience to their positions at Werner Enterprises. Maus helped lead Werner’s transition to Platform Science’s Electronic Logging Device (ELD) System. With the support of cross-functional teams, Johnson continues pursuing better tech deployment to enhance the professional driver experience. Their exceptional efforts and high marks of excellence contribute significantly to Werner’s advancements in safety and technology.

“We have no shortage of exceptional women leading the way at Werner,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Jaime and Cesile have showcased their leadership and played a vital role in their respective departments and the entire company. They deserve this honor.”

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This year’s list includes individuals from various industries, such as software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation, professional development agencies, and sourcing and procurement divisions.

“These women are just absolutely amazing,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “They’ve retooled and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They’ve paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters, because women in supply chain matter. I’m honored to recognize and celebrate the achievements of so many female supply chain leaders.”

To learn more about Werner Enterprises and how our associates are moving the trucking industry forward through innovation, visit www.werner.com. To view the complete list of 2021 Women in Supply Chain winners, click here.