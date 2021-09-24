CarolinasDentist’s Raeford Office Welcomes the Addition of Dr. Domenik Randon

RAEFORD, N.C., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarolinasDentist , a local dental practice offering “positively different dentistry” announced today that a new dentist, Dr. Domenik Randon, has joined the team at their Raeford location and is now accepting appointments.



Dr. Randon is passionate about staying up to date on the latest technologies and innovations in dental science to better serve his patients’ oral health needs. He strives to ensure that his patients receive top notch dental care while maintaining a relaxed environment.

“I’m so excited to be joining the CarolinasDentist family,” said Dr. Randon. “As a native of North Carolina, I can’t wait to meet all the smiling faces in the Raeford community. CarolinasDentist has assembled an incredible reputation across the state, and I can’t wait to help add to it.”

Dr. Randon graduated from the East Carolina School of Dental Medicine in 2018, where he had a keen interest in surgery and restorative dentistry to help patients attain the best oral health. He is an active member of the American Dental Association, along with the North Carolina Dental Society.

“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Randon joining our practice,” said Dr. Brad Langley, a partner doctor at the Raeford office. “His skillset and dedication to patients will strengthen our practice offerings and ensure we can satisfactorily meet the dental health needs of our community.”

CarolinasDentist-Raeford offers extended hours from 7:00am – 7:00pm, Monday through Friday, as well as services on Saturdays, by appointment only. The office is conveniently located on Club Pond Road, close to the Dollar Tree and across from Walmart. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit: https://www.carolinasdentist.com/raeford-dentist/

About CarolinasDentist

CarolinasDentist is a group dental practice founded by local dentists and has grown to 11 practices in North Carolina. In 2019, CarolinasDentist partnered with Lightwave Dental to improve upon the offerings and services for their team members and patients. They believe in “ positively different dentistry ” that offers patients a comforting environment with high-quality dental care. Their work is centered on making sure their patients’ needs are understood, having convenient scheduling and financial options, and upholding a high standard of care using modern technology.

They offer many different dental services, ranging all the way from cavity prevention to dramatic smile makeovers. They’ll be there for you when your little one gets their first tooth, and they’ll be there for you if you ever need to restore your smile back to great condition. You can think of them as your trusted dental home that you can turn to year after year, throughout all stages of your dental health.