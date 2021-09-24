DCPSC annual report shows leadership in achieving District’s clean energy goals

Washington, D.C., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) today released its Annual Report highlighting the Commission’s role in achieving the District’s climate change commitments and 100% renewable energy goal for 2032. The Commission reported a significant growth in renewable energy generator applications, reflecting the Commission’s aggressive efforts to streamline the application process. The report also focuses on pivotal outreach and engagement efforts, such as the #Here2HelpDC campaign that provides resources and assistance to utility consumers impacted by the pandemic. The Commission also launched the DC Power Connect website, where residents and businesses can compare and shop for energy suppliers.

The Commission reports annually on its operations, activities, and accomplishments to the Mayor, D.C. Council, and general public. The report also provides an overview of the Commission’s regulatory and organizational achievements and service to District electricity, natural gas, and local telecommunications customers.

The 2020 Annual Report is available on the Commission’s website.