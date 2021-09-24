21Vianet Wins 5A Green Data Center Ratings and Further Promotes Carbon Reduction

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("21Vianet" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that its Boxing data center in Beijing and Nantong data center in Jiangsu province were awarded as the 5A Green Data Centers for their operations, which is the highest rating of data centers in China, at the 2021 Open Data Center Summit hosted by the Open Data Center Committee (ODCC) on September 15, 2021. Its Foshan Data Center was also presented with the "Innovative Data Center for Carbon Emission Reduction” award at the ceremony.



The rating of data centers is jointly carried out by the Press and Publicity Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), the Open Data Center Committee (ODCC), and the Green Grid Committee (TGGC). Through this work, these organizations aim to evaluate and score data centers comprehensively from various dimensions of energy efficiency, energy-saving technology, green management and innovations.

Mr. Samuel Shen, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Retail IDC, commented, "In response to the central government’s long-term carbon goals for 2030 and 2060, we will continue to build a green development framework based on our industry-leading technologies. We remain dedicated to building green data centers and advancing towards our long-term low-carbon emission goals."

About 21Vianet

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. 21Vianet provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security and speed of its customers' Internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in 21Vianet's data centers and connect to China's Internet backbone. 21Vianet operates in more than 20 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from Internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

